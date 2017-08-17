Ivanka’s Rabbi Breaks Ranks, Roundly Condemns Trump On Charlottesville

Donald Trump expects unwavering loyalty from everyone around him. That is likely why there has been radio silence from his daughter Ivanka, who is a Jewish convert, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is a genetic Jew. Trump’s grandchildren are Jewish as well, of course. However, that did not stop him from defending the white nationalists, neo-Nazis, Hitler sympathizers, and other assorted racists who marched with torches through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia shouting racist and anti-Semitic slogans.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the Rabbi who helped Ivanka convert to Judaism is not impressed. In fact, he seems to be quite outraged. Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein is beside himself with rage at Trump’s response to the Charlottesville tragedy, and rightly so. He wrote a letter condemning Trump’s remarks, saying:

“We are appalled by this resurgence of bigotry and antisemitism, and the renewed vigor of the neo-Nazis, KKK, and alt-right. While we avoid politics, we are deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation President Trump has offered in his response to this act of violence.”

Rabbi Lookstein released the letter publicly, and likely will be attacked by Trump. The divider-in-chief may have done the unthinkable with this one and divided his own family. Ivanka and Jared take their faith very seriously, and Ivanka has been a devout Jew since 2010 and is raising her children in a seriously observant Jewish home. They likely already have a hard time working in Trump’s White House, which is chock full of open racists, neo-Nazis, and anti-Semites. Jared has family members who died in the Nazi Holocaust. There is simply NO WAY, he is happy with Trump’s equating white supremacists with those fighting against that kind of hate.

This is especially evident considering the fact that Ivanka immediately denounced the hate and called the groups perpetuating it out by name in ways her father has repeatedly refused to do.

Ivanka and Jared, do you really want your Jewish children growing up in this environment? Loyalty to your Nazi father simply is not worth it. Take a stand and resign from his White House.

