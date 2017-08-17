GOP Implodes As Trump Launches Nasty Public Fight Against Top Republican (TWEETS)

Donald Trump is continuing to dig himself into an even deeper hole in regards to the horrific racist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After Trump has been blasted for his weak response by pretty much every politician – including Republicans – he’s taking his critics on. At 6:19 this morning, Trump decided to go after one of the only Republicans who had the guts to call him out directly by name on Charlottesville – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

In a pair of tweets, Trump trashed Graham for holding him accountable and asking him to condemn white supremacy and neo-Nazis in a more powerful way. Of course, Trump’s attack was nothing but petty, making sure that Graham and America remember that Trump beat him in the 2015-2016 presidential primaries. Trump wrote:

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Graham has been more critical than most Republicans when it comes to Trump’s defense of racists and his neo-Nazi fan base. On Sunday, Graham trashed Trump on Fox News when he said:

“These groups seem to believe they have a friend in Donald Trump in the White House. I don’t know why they believe that, but they don’t see me as a friend in the Senate, and I would urge the president to dissuade these groups that he’s their friend.”

Graham had also released a statement on Twitter in which he correctly accused Trump of “dividing America,” and his response to Trump’s tweets this morning was just as good. Here’s what Graham had to say to Trump’s immature attack:

Lindsey Graham, one of the Senators Trump ripped on Twitter this AM, responds to Trump pic.twitter.com/BbdlxS4LNR — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) August 17, 2017

