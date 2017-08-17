Former Business Partner Predicts Prison For Trump Once He Tells Authorities What He Knows

Donald Trump is going to jail, and his former business partner knows it.

The investigation into Trump’s Russia scandal is ongoing, but it is getting closer to nailing him for collusion and other crimes.

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has convened a grand jury to hear evidence, and that includes a former Trump business partner who is preparing to go prison over what he has to say.

But he won’t be alone in his cell. Because what Felix Sater says could land Trump in the bunk right next to him.

Sater worked with Trump on many of his shady business dealings, including selling real estate to the Russians, one property being involved in a money-laundering scheme.

Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s financial dealings has apparently dug up some really juicy stuff that proves Trump is a criminal who should be behind bars instead of the Oval Office.

Trump tipped off investigators by warning Mueller to stay away from his family’s finances. And he tipped them off even further by admitting that he may have sold condos to Russians.

“I mean, it’s possible there’s a condo or something, so, you know, I sell a lot of condo units, and somebody from Russia buys a condo, who knows?” Trump said.

Clearly, Trump has something to hide that he doesn’t want federal investigators to see.

During an interview with New York Magazine, Sater said that once he is done testifying and spilling his guts the media will have a lot to talk about.

“In about the next 30 to 35 days, I will be the most colorful character you have ever talked about,” Sater said. “Unfortunately, I can’t talk about it now, before it happens. And believe me, it ain’t anything as small as whether or not they’re gonna call me to the Senate committee.”

And Sater also understands that what he has to say will probably send him to prison as well, which makes what he has to say all the more interesting because he is willing to go to jail in order to deliver damning testimony against Trump.

According to Paul Wood of The Spectator,

“For several weeks there have been rumours that Sater is ready to rat again, agreeing to help Mueller. ‘He has told family and friends he knows he and POTUS are going to prison,’ someone talking to Mueller’s investigators informed me.

The fact that Sater understands that what he says could put him in prison is significant. It means that he is willing to tell the truth about Trump even if it means losing his own freedom. Short of seeing Trump’s tax returns, Sater may be the next best resource. If anybody knows the vile depths Trump has sunk to do business with the Russians, it’s Sater.

Trump has got to be panicking right now because it may not be long before he is arrested, prosecuted and locked away.

If that happens, Trump would be the first president to be indicted and sentenced to jail. His disgracing of the office of the presidency would be complete and total. But at least justice would finally prevail and our nation can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Let’s just hope that Mr. Sater is serious about doing the right thing.

Featured image via Addicting Info Archive