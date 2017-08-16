Trump Doubles Down Via The Law, Moves To Protect White Supremacists From Law Enforcement

Donald Trump is a racist. We’ve always known that. He has been repeatedly sued by the Department of Justice for refusing to rent apartments to black and brown tenets, and he ran an openly racist campaign in his bid for the White House, regularly retweeting and playing footsie with the Alt-Right, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members, and other various assorted bigots. Now that he is squatting in the Oval Office, this man is more dangerous than ever in this direction.

We all watched his disgraceful and terrifying defense of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and Klan members on Tuesday. Now, Trump is prepared to take his sympathy for Nazis and other white supremacists a step further and shield them from prosecution for their domestic terrorism. John Cohn, a former Homeland Security terrorism analyst, says of the situation:

“When you are a white supremacist and you hear the language coming out of the current administration, you sit back and you say, ‘Those people believe in what we believe in; they have my back.’ That’s what concerns law enforcement the most right now.”

This is especially concerning, considering that the Department of Justice is explicitly focusing not on homegrown white supremacists, according to Vice News, but on ISIS-like groups instead. In fact, the Trump Department of Justice is not concerned with white supremacists at all. Cohn goes on to say:

“As it relates to preventing mass-casualty attacks, we know what we need to do. This guy in Charlottesville [James Alex Fields Jr.] fits the behavior profile. His family had called the police before.”

Of course, James Alex Fields Jr. is the young neo-Nazi who rammed a car into a crowd of protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and wounding many others. He was known to idolize Adolf Hitler and was pretty much an out-front Nazi.

The racist Trump Administration is literally endangering lives. This refusal to go after white supremacists, and indeed their open support of them, is beyond dangerous. It also means local law enforcement is on their own when dealing with this escalating threat because there will be no help to be had from the federal government. All of these fascists and racists need to be removed from office before more people die at the hands of Trump’s Nazi followers.

You can read the entire disturbing report here, at Vice News.

Featured image via screen capture from Twitter