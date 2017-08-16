Top Republican Grows A Backbone After Charlottesville, Blames Trump For Dividing America (IMAGE)

Donald Trump’s weak response to the racially motivated, white supremacist terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia has been a sombering moment for America. While many Americans did not have any high hopes for Trump as POTUS, some at least thought he would be decent enough to condemn violence and bigotry, or at least not publicly defend racism. Unfortunately, we have been severely disappointed.

Trump has failed so miserably to denounce hate that even several Republicans are disgusted by the lazy tweeter in chief. And while many of them are speaking up, most of them don’t have the guts to call Trump directly out or make any sort of passionate statement on the matter. However, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is beyond done with Trump. In response to Trump’s continued failure to respond appropriately to the Charlottesville crisis, Graham has issued a blistering statement calling Trump out by name and accurately accusing the disgraced president of dividing America.

Here’s Graham’s statement, which we hope will inspire many more conservatives to openly criticize our modern-day Hitler:

In his statement, Graham also brilliantly pointed out that Trump is basically welcoming neo-Nazis and KKK members with open arms by making comments that defend racists.

Graham’s statement was much needed, as much of the Republican Party has not stood up to Trump’s inaction in a strong enough way. An innocent life was lost in Charlottesville, and Trump has defended the people who were responsible. That should make GOPers across the country ashamed of even being associated with Trump.

Condemning racism and white supremacy should be a no-brainer. It is extremely odd that the Republican Party’s leader – and many other conservatives – are having a hard time calling this out and taking the strong stance that Graham has. Now is not the time to be silent and stick to party lines.

