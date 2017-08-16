The Republican Jewish Coalition Loves Trump So Much They FINALLY Condemned Nazis

The Republican Jewish Coalition finally caught on to Donald Trump’s extreme views after his latest remarks in defense of the Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia in his name while shouting “Blood and soil” and “Jews will not replace us!” The former reality show star turned amateur president lashed out at the media during his press conference while blaming what he called the “Alt-Left” for the violence which besieged Charlottesville and rocked the nation.

“There were people in that rally, and I looked the night before,” Trump said. “If you look, they were people protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E Lee. I’m sure in that group there were some bad ones.” But, the night before, which he mentioned, was when the Nazis took Tiki torches and stormed down the street shouting Nazi-era slogans. Obviously, the Republican Jewish Coalition noticed that, too.

First, they sent out a tweet to honor Heather Heyer, 32, the woman murdered by a Trump supporting Nazi, but this fell on deaf ears because they still support Trump.

Then they released a statement to explain (and this shouldn’t have to be explained) that “The Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacists are dangerous anti-Semites. There are no good Nazis and no good members of the Klan.”

But then the statement reads that “thankfully, in Modern America, the KKK and Nazis are small fringe groups that have never been welcome in the GOP.” Except those ‘fringe groups’ helped to elevate Trump into power so maybe they haven’t been paying attention. The name of the group responsible for the hate-rally is called ‘Unite the Right’ so that’s another clue.

The statement calls on Trump to “provide greater moral clarity in rejecting racism, bigotry, and anti-Semitism.” The statement references Abraham Lincoln – who is spinning in his grave – as the founder of the Republican party. “We state unequivocally our rejection of these hate mongers – you can expect no less from the Republican Jewish Coalition,” the statement says.

Statement by RJC National Chairman Senator Norm Coleman and RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks on behalf of the Republican Jewish Coalition

A statement on their site reads:

We mourn the loss of life at Charlottesville this weekend, and will continue to pray for all those impacted. Anti-Semitism and all forms of hate are anti-American, anti-Jewish, and antithetical to any sense of decency. We regret that we continue to be faced with these issues, but the RJC will never shy away from our role of standing up to racists, fascists, and Nazis.

That’s nice but if the coalition rejects hate then they should start with the leader of their party who defended Nazis that marched on American soil. We’ll take the group seriously when they finally realize that Trump needs to be ejected from office. He’s emboldening the worst in society. And as for Vice-President Pastor Pence, he said today that he supports his boss’s language during the presser. That should tell them that the whole damned administration is complicit.

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images