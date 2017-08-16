Obama Tweet Makes History, And Trump Will HATE The Reason Why

Donald Trump is a bumbling fool. A racist bumbling fool who’s more afraid of alienating his racist base than anything. So when a national tragedy like Charlottesville occurs, his responses are insensitive at best, clumsy beyond belief, un-presidential, and oftentimes, just flat-out disgusting and wrong. When we most need a real president, we don’t have one…at least, not one that sits in the White House right now.

But President Obama, despite having served his two terms and now living a civilian life, still manages to have the exact right thing to say. Sure, he no longer gets in front of the cameras and country and says it, but he does say it to his massive social media audiences, and he’s oftentimes more popular than Trump. Like with his response to Charlottesville. Twitter told the BBC that the following tweet, from one President Barack Obama, is now the most liked tweet in history:

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

He’s quoting Nelson Mandela, and these words ring truer now than ever given the resurgence of white supremacy in the U.S. And the picture? That’s from a 2011 visit to a daycare center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Obama’s got nearly 3 million likes and over 1 million retweets – far more than anything the tissue paper-skinned Trump has ever gotten. For someone who touts himself as the best there ever was at everything everywhere in the whole entire universe, this has to hurt. Trump’s ego can’t handle someone like Obama—who he needs to be weak—to be this strong, this popular, and this well-liked.

Obama has class. Obama has wits. Obama has intelligence, and he’s still got the ear of much of the country. The above tweet is the first in a series of three, and here are the other two:

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…” — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla and Mark Wilson/Getty Images