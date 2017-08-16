Mitch McConnell Takes Aim At Trump For Praising Nazis

Donald Trump is going to throw a Twitter tantrum because of this.

During his bonkers press conference at Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump once again blamed “both sides” for the violence and murder white nationalists committed in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Trump also claimed that many of the people at the “Unite The Right” rally are good people, villified the counter-protesters, and attacked the media.

The press conference that made it absolutely clear that Trump supports the white nationalists and the acts of domestic terrorism they are committing.

Trump’s words have been condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike, as well as across the mainstream media.

And they were so bad that even Senator Mitch “Make President Obama fail” McConnell was forced to make a strong statement condemning the true perpetrators of the violence that Trump so badly wants to blame on liberals.

“The white supremacist, KKK, and neo-Nazi groups who brought violence to Charlottesville are now planning a rally in Lexington, McConnell wrote. “Their messages of hate and bigotry are not welcome in Kentucky and should not be welcomed anywhere in America.”

“We can have no tolerance for an ideology of racial hatred,” McConnell continued. “There are no good neo-Nazis. And those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedom. We have a responsibility to stand against hate and violence, wherever it raises its ugly head.”

McConnell Statement on Hate Groups and Reports of Lexington Rally pic.twitter.com/lVejl2yVg4 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 16, 2017

Unfortunately, while McConnell’s statement is much stronger than anything Trump has said, he still should have called Trump out by name.

Trump’s remarks are inexcusable and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. “Both sides” are not to blame. The Nazis showed up in Charlottesville and began chanting Nazi slogans and racial slurs in a town that did not ask them to come there. And once they were confronted by protesters they violently attacked them and murdered a woman with a car. And now they believe that they are supported by Trump because he refuses to unconditionally condemn them.

Trump is unfit to be president and he’s a threat to our country. It’s time for McConnell and Republicans to admit it and do something about it.

Featured Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images