Clay Aiken Says He Was A ‘F*****g Dumbass’ For Thinking Trump Wasn’t Racist

Former “American Idol” finalist and “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant Clay Aiken has never been a fan of Donald Trump the presidential candidate, but even he didn’t think Trump was a fascist and a racist. That’s all changed now, though.

After Donald Trump, who is the supposed moral leader of the United States, refused to condemn white nationalists and Neo-nazis in an insane press conference on Tuesday, Aiken had enough.

After saying a year ago, “I don’t think he’s a fascist. I don’t think he’s a racist,” Aiken had a change of heart.

Remember all those times I defended @realDonaldTrump and believed he was not actually racist? Well… I am a f*****g dumbass. #imsorry — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

Aiken is a Democrat and he campaigned for Hillary Clinton. He knew Trump would be a horrible president, but as a person, he gave him the benefit of the doubt.

Aiken, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2014, previously said he liked Trump even though they disagreed about politics. In 2015, Aiken told CNN that he considered Trump to be a friend, but said he’s like “that uncle, who embarrasses the hell out of you sometimes and you still love them, but damn, you wish they’d shut up.” Source: Huffington Post

TBC… I’ve always thought he would be a dumpster fire as a president, and I was right about that. I just didn’t think he was racist. #wrong https://t.co/6ec0Qm0WxW — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 15, 2017

Twitter being Twitter, those posts became divisive with Aiken being attacked from both the right and the left.

Okay, Aiken might be late in realizing that Trump is racist, but he never supported him. If Aiken had called Trump racist in 2016, Trump would still be in office.

Darling I’m calm down, but we all knew what he was and some people still defended him. U apologizing is ok in my book, but changes nothing. — Sol (@soledadL_22) August 16, 2017

Don’t take it so hard I’m not insulting you, I’m just saying unfortunately, it’s too late, and he is up there. Peace — Sol (@soledadL_22) August 16, 2017

Clay, you’re being stupid now. The real racists are in the Democrat Party. They support the abortion of black babies at a high rate — Tom Snyder, Ph.D. (@FilmDoctor) August 16, 2017

While I’m infuriated by ppl like you, Caitlin Jenner & Susan Sarandon for supporting this nut, I appreciate the admission. Now help Resist! — Gnomester210 (@noem210) August 16, 2017

Yes, we are still waiting for those apologies. Aiken may have been naive, but at least he now admits it.

Featured image via Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images.