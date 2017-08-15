News

Trump Lashes Out At CEOs, Suggests He’ll Replace Them With Ones Who Support His Racism

By Stephen D Foster Jr ·

Donald Trump attacked the CEOs who are leaving his Manufacturing Council over his failure to condemn Nazis.

In the days since his weak reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia in which he blamed both sides, three CEOs of major companies did the right thing by calling Trump out and stepping down from the council.

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier was the first to leave the council, drawing an attack from Trump. What made this particular situation worse is that Frazier is black and Trump attacked him just after refusing to condemn white nationalists.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was the next to resign, followed by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

Of course, Trump feels personally insulted because he thinks anyone who works for him or with him should show him complete loyalty, even it that means supporting his racism and hate.

And so, Trump accused the three CEOs of “grandstanding” and suggested he will replace them with CEOs who will be blindly loyal.

Trump’s accusation of grandstanding was immediately trashed by Twitter users, who noted that Trump wrote the book on it.

Trump has been rage tweeting about these CEOs, but has not shown similar anger toward the white nationalists who murdered a woman in Charlottesville. That’s truly pathetic and that’s why every CEO who is still on Trump’s Manufacturing Council should step down as well.

Featured Image: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

