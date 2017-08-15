Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Republicans Are Lashing Out At Trump Over His Disgusting Press Conference: ‘Apologize’

By Conover Kennard ·

Donald Trump held a bizarre press conference Tuesday in which he defended the Alt-Right Nazis who stormed the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia while giving Nazi salutes. The hate-rally resulted in one of Trump’s deplorables losing his sh*t when he decided to use his car as a weapon to mow down peaceful anti-racist protesters, resulting in the murder of Heather Hyer, 32, and injuring 19 others. The presser went so off the rails that David Duke took to Twitter to thank Trump for sticking up for white supremacists.

Even Republicans are not giving Trump a pass after he blamed ‘both sides’ for the appalling violence.

“We must be clear,” Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) wrote on Twitter. “White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) went on a tweetstorm following Trump’s remarks.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), who has a black father and white mother, said, “I don’t think anybody should be looking at getting props from a Grand Dragon of the KKK as any kind of sign of success.”

“Apologize,” the Texas Republican said. “Racism, bigotry, anti-Semitism of any form is unacceptable.”

The problem here is that Trump never apologizes for anything.

Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, took to Twitter to denounce white supremacy.

“I was clear about this bigotry & violence over the weekend and I’ll repeat it today: We must defeat white supremacy and all forms of hatred,” he tweeted.

“I don’t understand what’s so hard about this,” Rep. Steve Stivers (Ohio) tweeted. “White supremacists and Neo-Nazis are evil and shouldn’t be defended.”

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) tweeted, “Blaming “both sides” for #Charlottesville?! No. Back to relativism when dealing with KKK, Nazi sympathizers, white supremacists? Just no.”

Trump’s newest poll numbers show a declining approval number from his own base. The former reality show star’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest level yet and that survey was taken from some respondents before he made his initial controversial remarks about the violence in Charlottesville.

Republicans shouldn’t be shocked over Trump’s comments today, after all, he tried to delegitimize our country’s first black President by claiming Barack Obama is really a scary Muslim from Kenya who usurped the White House.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.