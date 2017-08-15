Protesters Welcome Trump Home To His Golden Tower With The Best #RESISTANCE Display Yet (IMAGE)

Donald Trump has not been having a good weekend. He was blasted by Congressional members on both sides of the aisle due to his failure to immediately condemn white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups who caused murderous riots in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was finally forced to do so days later, but many are still saying it is too little too late. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Trump wanted to go to the place he feels most comfortable: Trump Tower in New York City.

Now, it’s no secret that New Yorkers hate Trump. Therefore, one would think that he wouldn’t want to go there. But, alas, go there he did. As was to be expected, protesters awaited him. Their display this time was so over the top that Trump has to be fuming. The #RESISTANCE folks in New York City really outdid themselves this time, by presenting Trump with a large likeness of himself as a rat. Here is an image of what they did:

This is absolute gold, and is sure to get under Trump’s very, very thin skin. We might be stuck with the orange fascist for now, but that won’t stop #RESISTANCE minded patriots from heckling him whenever we can.

Keep it up, New York City #RESISTANCE! Make Trump squirm on his own turf.

Featured image via Spencer Platt/Getty Images