KKK Grand Wizard David Duke THANKS Trump For Championing White Supremacy At Unhinged Presser

Donald Trump wants us to believe that he is not a sympathizer of neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, white nationalists, white supremacists and other assorted bigots. However, his statements on the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia prove otherwise. On Saturday, he blamed, quote, “many sides” for the violence, and equated counter protesters with the white supremacists. While he gave a scripted statement on Monday from a teleprompter condemning those groups on Monday by name, on Tuesday, there was a total reversal of those remarks.

At a completely unhinged press conference, Trump blamed the so-called “Alt-Left” for the violence as well, even though any thinking person knows that there is no comparison or equivalency here between the Nazi filth and the people protesting against their hate. That matter not, though, as the white supremacists got Trump’s message loud and clear. Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke promptly tweeted, thanking Trump for the so-called “truth” of these crazy remarks:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Of course there will be massive backlash over this, and of course Trump will double down. Let’s be clear here: Donald Trump is a racist and a white supremacist sympathizer. Further, the Republican Party is the party of white nationalists under Trump’s leadership. They will never confront that truth, but it is fact. At this point, there is no arguing what they are.

Trump is not a president for all Americans. He is the president for white nationalists. Their goals are his goals, and any principled Republican (do they even EXIST anymore?) will leave the party of this.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images