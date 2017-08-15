He Finally Came Out And Said It: Trump Calls Protesters As Bad As Nazis

Speaking at Trump Tower on Tuesday, Donald Trump finally confirmed in his own words that he believes protesters are as much to blame for the violence in Charlottesville last weekend. Asked by a reporter why he didn’t name the Alt-Right in his condemnation of the murder of Heather Heyer at the hands of an Alt-Right activist, he defied the reporter to “define the alt-right for me,” repeating himself like the bully he is. As the reporter, who is not visible in this clip, tried to answer, Trump began to speak over her:

Okay, what about the alt-left? Excuse me, what about the alt-left that came charging at the — as you say — the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? Let me ask you this. What about the fact they came charging, they came charging with clubs in their hands, swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do. As far as I’m concerned, that was a horrible, horrible day. Wait a minute, I’m not finished. I’m not finished, Fake News.

As reporters tried to get a word in edgewise, Trump clearly had to compose himself for the camera, obviously flustered. Then he told reporters in attendance that he had watched it “much more closely than you people watched it,” and:

You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. And nobody wants to say that, but I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.

After barely recovering from his disastrous “many sides” statement on Saturday, Trump just proved the disgusting, hateful Alt-Right correct again. He refuses to condemn them because they are his base. They work by his side. They are his people.

