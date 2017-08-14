Trump Lashes Out At Black CEO For Resigning From Manufacturing Council After Charlottesville Murder

Donald Trump’s stunning neglect to disavow the Nazis who stormed through the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia in his name while shouting Nazi Germany era slogans prompted an African-American CEO of a major pharmaceutical company to resign. Kenneth C. Frazier announced his resignation from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council.

“Our country’s strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs,” Frazier wrote.

“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” the CEO continued.

Frazier said his resignation was a “matter of personal conscience” and he felt a “responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Trump remarks in which he blamed “many sides” for the attack in which a Nazi murdered 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injured 19 others caused a backlash.

Trump responded by lashing out at Frazier on Twitter, writing, “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”

That didn’t go down well on Twitter.

His vague "Violence on MANY sides" WAS seen by them as approval.

(From #NeoNazi paper The Daily Stormer)#RealNews 👉 https://t.co/nWj67BHMmP pic.twitter.com/6pRpR0YR37 — Alexander Hamilton (@AHamiltonSpirit) August 14, 2017

Trump has surrounded himself with the Alt-Right.

We are NOT exaggerating. His Deputy Asst .@SebGorka. is LITERALLY a NAZI

Check out his cool Nazi threads from Hungary#FireGorka #FireBannon pic.twitter.com/CR4ed9YTTy — Alexander Hamilton (@AHamiltonSpirit) August 14, 2017

Trump did not disavow his Nazi supporters, but he did attack this guy.

Trump had no harsh words for nazis and klansmen over the weekend, but he just rage tweeted this African American CEO ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/QBUp1eseIf — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 14, 2017

Trump would rather attack a principled black man who was formerly on his own team than condemn white supremacy. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 14, 2017

Trump cannot disavow Nazis because they elevated him to the White House.

Way to go, Mr. Big Pharma guy. Wait, did I just type that out loud? It’s remarkable that someone who is with Big Pharma has more principles that our so-called president. That speaks volumes. Anything Trump says now about the Charlottesville attack is moot since it’s been days since the young lady was murdered and he just CAN’T find it in himself to call out the group responsible – because they are his people. Trump was supported by white supremacist groups accross the board during his campaign.

