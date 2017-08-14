Trump Crushed As Ex-KKK Leader Bashes Him For Finally Calling Out White Supremacy In Charlottesville (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is in big trouble. Not only has his popularity been historically low, but his pathetic response to the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia has made him more hated than ever.

It took Trump two full days to call out white supremacy and neo-Nazis as being responsible for the horrific “Unite the Right” rally and riot in Charlottesville – and now that he has, Trump is in yet another predicament. Solidifying the fact that Trump can’t win no matter what he does, Trump is now in trouble with the few people who still support him – America’s most racist alt-right.

While Republicans have been abandoning Trump left and right, his most loyal supporters have been clinging on – until now. After Trump called out white supremacists on Monday, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke denounced Trump and bashed him for criticizing racists and the KKK.

Duke went on Twitter to shred Trump for giving in to the “fake news” media and holding racists responsible for the violence that occurred at the rally.

Duke must have felt quite betrayed and pissed off by Trump, because then he went over to Periscope to continue bashing Trump, calling the POTUS’ statement ‘just ridiculous’ and claiming that white nationalists aren’t violent. He begged Trump to stop targeting white supremacists:

“President Trump, please, for God’s sake, don’t feel like you need to say these things. It’s not going to do you any good.”

This temper tantrum follows Duke’s post on Saturday, in reaction to Trump’s weak statement on Charlottesville. Duke warned Trump to remember that he should be thanking his racist fanbase in a chilling tweet:

Now that Trump has finally taken a half-ass stance against white supremacy, we can only expect that his fanbase is going to be almost nonexistent in the near future.

Featured image via screenshot and Scott Olson / Getty Images