Right-Wing Extremist Tries To Repeat Oklahoma City Bombing As Nazis Terrorize Charlottesville

It’s official. Right-wing extremists have declared war on America.

Rather than attend the Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia with his fellow “Three Percenters” over the weekend, Jerry Drake Varnell decided to attempt a second Oklahoma City Bombing instead.

Emulating right-wing terrorist Timothy McVeigh, Varnell wanted to detonate a car bomb near the memorial honoring the 168 people who were murdered in 1995 when McVeigh detonated a similar bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, a blast that even killed many children.

Luckily, Varnell was being monitored by the FBI at the time and even had an undercover agent with Varnell to guarantee that the bombing plot would fail.

“There was never a concern that our community’s safety or security was at risk during this investigation,” FBI Special Agent Kathryn Peterson said in a statement. “I can assure the public, without hesitation, that we had Varnell’s actions monitored every step of the way.”

Varnell was arrested while trying to detonate the unarmed bomb next to the BancFirst in Oklahoma City. He intended to post an anti-government manifesto on social media afterward if he had succeeded.

And it appears that Varnell is connected to a group of right-wing extremists who are currently participating in the Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that resulted in acts of violence and the murder of a woman in an act of domestic terrorism.

The Washington Post reports:

According to the complaint, over the course of a months-long undercover investigation by the FBI, Varnell made repeated statements about the extent of his hatred of the federal government. In one conversation he said he believed in the “Three Percenter” ideology — a form of anti-government activism that pledges resistance against the United States government on the belief it has infringed on the Constitution, according to court papers. Those who subscribe to the ideology incorrectly believe that only 3 percent of the colonial population participated in the American Revolution, and they see themselves as their heirs.

Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn Nazis and the rest of the right-wing extremists in Charlottesville has emboldened them. If the FBI had not already been monitoring Varnell, his bomb would have exploded and killed Americans. One wonders how many more domestic terrorism plots are underway because white nationalists think Trump is on their side.

Featured image via Brittanica