Republicans Actually Think White People Face More Oppression – Seriously (DETAILS)

There are a lot of polls out there, a lot of research, and it’s hard to discern what’s real from the signal-to-noise ratio. That’s why, as a general rule, I prefer to read studies, polls, academic papers — the things meant to educate me — from people who aren’t getting paid to produce them. Not that a paycheck is bad, mind you. It just creates a motive for a certain outcome that usually aligns with the checkbook holder’s opinion. The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) is a non-profit whose focus I suppose you can probably guess.

The newest paper from PRRI comes on the heels of Trump’s directive to the DOJ to begin investigating universities for discriminating against white people. Like all Republicans, Trump believes that Affirmative Action, by leveling the playing field, actually tilts it in favor of people of color.

That’s asinine, but I guarantee that you — whoever you are, reading this — you know someone who thinks the same thing.

In fact, that was the focus of PRRI’s latest research. This graph shows responses from different demographics to queries on just who, exactly, is discriminated against in America.

There are some interesting takeaways here: First, of course, is that Democrats are likeliest to see discrimination where it demonstrably exists. To be a partisan at least requires one to be versed in the aims of the party they favor, and Democrats aim to reduce discrimination. But even more fascinating to me are the averages, over in the “All Americans” section of the graph. This reflected the opinions of both partisan groups and those who identified as neither, combined.

The fact that any respondents indicated they thought there even was discrimination against whites is hilarious to me. I personally think they’re confusing “you didn’t get that job” with “you kinda felt uncomfortable on the subway the other night,” but I don’t really have science on my side with that informal study. But Christians? Are you kidding me? You don’t even have to be a member to get their holidays off work! That kind of response makes Republicans even more heartbreakingly stupid than I thought.

In literally every case, the group of Democratic respondents is closer to the views of All Americans than the group of Republicans. All of them. Look back at the graph and do the addition or subtraction. In every case, Republicans were less likely to see discrimination where it does exist and more likely to see it where it does not.

Explains a lot, doesn’t it?

Featured image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images