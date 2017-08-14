Fox Host Goes Rogue, Shreds Trump’s ‘Cowardly And Dangerous’ Charlottesville Remarks (VIDEO)

It’s a bad day for Donald Trump when even the most conservative, racist media networks are calling him out for his failure to denounce the white supremacists responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Monday, Fox host Eboni Williams went on Fox News Specialists and ripped Trump a new one for his disappointing, weak response to the Charlottesville tragedy. While many conservatives have stated that Trump’s first pathetic response on Saturday was more than enough, many have gone after Trump and called for him to publicly denounce white supremacy in a follow-up statement. Williams said:

“Mr. President, your initial remarks were cowardly and dangerous, and they indeed warranted a second statement.”

Williams’ attack on Trump got even more bold when she bashed his ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan, stating that people have been confused about the inclusiveness of Trump’s message. Williams said that she will no longer give Trump ‘the benefit of the doubt’ when it comes to Trump excluding other races.

“I was legitimately unsure, but absent more conclusive evidence, I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. I can no longer do that, Mr. President. No more benefit, all doubt.”

Williams also called Trump out for his statement in which he “very intentionally chose to be ambiguous and to equivocate”:

“President Trump, I do not know your heart. But what I do know for sure is that you’ve clearly done the math, and you’ve decided that your portion of the base that is absolutely racist is so significant, so valuable that you hesitate, even in the face of blatant, flagrant hatred to risk turning them off and thereby crippling your political stronghold.” “While you personally might not be a racist, President Trump, what you are is all too happy to reap the benefits of their support.”

Williams warned Trump that “this moment is on you”, making sure that Trump knew he missed a major opportunity to prove his critics wrong. Instead, he only solidified everyone’s belief that he’s a racist piece of sh*t. You can watch Williams trash Trump below:

