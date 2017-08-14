Even Foreign Leaders Are Responding To Charlottesville Better Than Trump Did

After a night of white supremacist marches in Charlottesville, Va, one of the Nazis drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. In the wake of this tragedy, foreign leaders are giving better responses than our own president.

Not wanting to alienate his racist base of supporters, Donald Trump responded by weakly condemning the “many sides” responsible for this senseless act of violence. On Monday, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel showed Trump how he should have responded.

According to Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert, the German chancellor was shocked by the deadly white supremacist marches that took place in Virginia over the weekend and described the events as “evil” and “disgusting.”

“The scenes at the right-wing extremist march were absolutely repulsive — naked racism, anti-Semitism and hate in their most evil form were on display,” Siebert said. “Such images and chants are disgusting wherever they may be and they are diametrically opposed to the political goals of the chancellor and the entire German government,” he added.

White supremacists descended on Charlottesville Friday night to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. They carried tiki torches and chanted “we will not be replaced” while giving Nazi salutes. On Saturday, one of the white supremacists who had attended the rally drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, leaving one woman dead and 19 others injured.

Of course, Trump can’t denounce this type of bullsh*t because these are the same people who voted him into the White House. It’s a damn shame that he can’t disavow Nazis but we really shouldn’t be surprised. This is the same man who couldn’t denounce David Duke. Trump has courted white supremacists from the very beginning of his campaign and now he has empowered them to take to the streets with their racism and hate.

