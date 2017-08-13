Trump Suspects Bannon Is The White House Leaker. But Who Leaked THAT?

According to a new report Saturday from Axios, a source very close to Donald Trump has indicated that Trump believes his chief strategist Steve Bannon is to blame for leaks coming out of the White House regarding other members of Trump’s staff. It would be easy to say at this point that Bannon’s position at Trump’s right hand is in jeopardy, but the fact that Trump is simply talking about it instead of firing him already may indicate otherwise.

This could be an elaborate test to see if the news that Trump suspects Bannon makes it out of the White House, which of course it has — meaning whoever the president told about his suspicions is, if not the leaker, at least also a leaker. Or it could be that Bannon is innocent, and the Axios source is the leaker, trying to throw everyone off the trail. Most likely, however, is that Donald Trump is a loose-lipped dipshit who doesn’t care who his audience is, he just wants to look like he knows what he’s doing. Even having a suspicion means he’s thinking about it, right?

Bannon has not commented on the news, nor is he likely to. The notorious white supremacist has more to worry about right now with his movement than whether or not he keeps his job at the White House. After Saturday’s vehicular murder of one protester and grievous injury to 3 dozen others following Friday’s torchlight rally of the alt-Right and KKK, more attention will surely be paid to nationalist hate groups across the country, regardless of what Trump or Bannon wants.

The odds of Trump finally getting rid of the Breitbart impresario of intolerance are much higher now that his new Chief of Staff, General John Kelly, has already set a precedent with the firing of Anthony Scaramucci.

Then again, it could be that Bannon knows where all the bodies are buried, so to speak, and Trump can’t risk getting rid of him whether he trusts him or not. All I know is, both Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are unhappy, and that makes me smile.

