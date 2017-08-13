Trudeau Does What Trump Can’t, Calls Out White Supremacy In America (TWEET)

It’s no secret that Donald Trump courts white supremacists. He repeatedly retweeted white supremacists during his travesty of a presidential campaign, he has refused to directly disavow people like Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke, and he has refused to call out white supremacists when he is willing to attack countless other people, groups, and organizations. Therefore, it should be no surprise that he refuses to call out white supremacist violence in the wake of the horrific deaths and violence that has happened in Charlottesville, Virginia due to the gathering of white supremacists.

Now, all of that being said, this is a time for leadership. Since Trump is not willing to provide that leadership, there is a man who will: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In Trump’s stead, Trudeau tweeted:

We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence & hate. We condemn it in all its forms & send support to the victims in Charlottesville. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 13, 2017

While Canada may not be immune, it is not lost on us that Canada has a president that is inclusive and works toward equality daily. On the other side of that, we have a so-called “president” who refuses to acknowledge why this violence happened and who is responsible. The difference could not be more stark.

There is one reason for this: Donald Trump is a racist. We have known this for years. This didn’t start with Trump’s bid for the White House. He has filled his administration with white supremacists, and nobody has said anything. Trudeau is right to do what he is doing. If Trump won’t lead, other world leaders must take up the mantle and do so.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images