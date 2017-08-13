Tortured Snowflake Ivanka Trump Just Blocked A CONGRESSMAN On Twitter

Apparently, Donald Trump’s precious little girl is sick of mean old Congressman Ted Lieu saying mean things about her daddy.

Yes, she may be a senior White House official, but Ivanka doesn’t think Congress has a right to see her tweets — well, she doesn’t think Congressman Ted Lieu does, anyway.

On Sunday, Lieu tweeted a screenshot showing that Ivanka had blocked him.

“Hey look, a senior White House official is afraid of tweets from a Congressman. Ivanka blocked me,” he wrote. “Also, why is she in the White House?”

Hey look, a senior White House official is afraid of tweets from a Congressman. Ivanka blocked me. Also, why is she in the White House? pic.twitter.com/hTaagBF7MM — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 13, 2017

It’s unclear when Ivanka blocked him, but a federal judge recently ruled that it’s unconstitutional for public officials like most of the Trump family to block American citizens. Lieu posted the screenshot shortly after he called Trump a “coward” for refusing to condemn the Nazis who showed up in Charlottesville, so it’s probably related to that:

Having reflected, I have now concluded the #Charlottesville speech by @realDonaldTrump shows he is a coward. Hope he finds some courage soon — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 13, 2017

Ivanka Trump, like pretty much everyone in the Trump family save Barron, is an absolute coward unworthy of any position that involves leadership — especially in government.

Ivanka Trump know what everyone else knows — her father’s time in the White House is coming to a close and has ruined any chance for anyone with the last name “Trump” to find respect from another human being for the rest of their lives.

Featured image via Getty Images (Chip Somodevilla)/screengrab