Obama Just Made A Surprise Appearance At A Rap Show And Twitter Can’t Handle It

By John Prager

While Donald Trump and his brownshirts are busy destroying the country, President Obama is committing his time and energy to making the country a better place.

On Saturday, the former President made a surprise video appearance at a Chance the Rapper show in Chicago where he did his usual thing and delivered a positive message.

Obama thanked the performer for serving as the grand marshal of Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken parade (the largest and oldest African-American parade in the country) and thanked him for helping provide school supplies to Chicago’s students. The Hill notes that:

Chance the Rapper’s charity, SocialWorks, and Brooklyn-based backpack company STATE bags reportedly donated 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to Chicago students at the parade, the news outlet reported, adding that the rapper also handed out free tickets to his concert. He previously donated more than $1 million to the Chicago Public Schools foundation.

Chance the Rapper in a recent interview said his platform and voice are “bigger” than President Trump’s.

“I have a bigger voice than Donald Trump, you know what I’m saying? Than literally anybody that works in politics,” he said.

“We want to make sure our kids are safe, we want to make sure that they are ready to go back to school. We want to make sure that we are nurturing and protecting and encouraging and loving the next generation of leaders all throughout the city of Chicago,” Obama says in a video posted to Twitter by Black Owned Chicago. “So Chance, I’m grateful for everything that you’ve done on behalf of the young people back home.”

This has many Americans nostalgic for when they had a President they could respect:

Unfortunately, President Obama can’t come back no matter how much the country wants him to — but we can get rid of Donald Trump, who is currently destroying education, safety net programs, and the world’s sense that Americans have any sense of decency.

