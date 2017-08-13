Nazi Website Praises Trump’s Pathetic Response To Charlottesville Violence

This is proof that Donald Trump has only emboldened white nationalists.

In the aftermath of the attack that killed a counter-protester in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump reacted by refusing to directly condemn white nationalists, instead blaming both sides as if the woman who died got herself murdered by domestic terrorists.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides ― on many sides,” Trump said.

Clearly, Trump was unwilling to anger his most ardent supporters, and they praised him for it.

Neo-Nazi publication The Daily Stormer was very pleased with Trump’s remarks, especially the part where he basically gave them permission to keep terrorizing the nation.

“He didn’t attack us,” wrote site founder Andrew Anglin, according to the Huffington Post.

“He just said the nation should come together. Nothing specific against us. He said that we need to study why people are so angry, and implied that there was hate … on both sides! So he implied the antifa [anti-fascists] are haters. There was virtually no counter-signaling of us at all. He said he loves us all. Also refused to answer a question about White Nationalists supporting him. No condemnation at all. When asked to condemn, he just walked out of the room. Really, really good. God bless him.”

In short, white nationalists believe that Trump’s non-condemnation means that he stands with them.

And that’s a serious threat to the safety of every citizen in this nation.

White nationalists now believe they can do whatever they want and that they have Trump’s approval.

This is why Donald Trump must condemn white nationalists. But even if he did so now, it’s too little, too late.

The vile racists and Nazis who comprise the Alt-Right movement will simply ignore it and insist that Trump’s true feelings about their group were already stated in his initial reaction.

So, Trump may have just made the most dangerous blunder of his presidency. He just gave white nationalists a green light to continue spewing hate and being violent in their push to make America racist again.

That was made even more clear by KKK Grand Wizard David Duke.

“We are determined to take our country back,” Duke said. “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in, that’s why we voted for Donald Trump. Because he said he’s going to take our country back. That’s what we gotta do.”

It’s time for this generation of Americans to renew the fight against Nazis and white nationalists. American troops did not sacrifice their lives fighting in Europe during World War II so that Nazis could take power in our own country. They would be horrified by Trump’s coddling of this hateful anti-American movement and they would be ashamed that the American people aren’t doing more to put an end to it once and for all.

Featured Image: Andrea Morales/Getty Images