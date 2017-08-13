Ivanka Finally Breaks With Daddy, Strongly Denounces White Supremacists (TWEETS)

When Donald Trump was elected, many hoped that his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, would be a moderating influence when it came to tamping down on a far-right agenda. However, those of us who held out that hope were disappointed time and time again. Trump hired white supremacists to work in the West Wing of the White House in the form of open white nationalist Stephen K. Bannon as his Chief Strategist, anti-immigrant extremist Stephen Miller as his speech writer and immigration policy adviser, and neo-Nazi Sebastian Gorka as a Senior Adviser. Trump also promptly attacked the LGBTQ community – a group of people Ivanka has been openly supportive of. Therefore, it was concluded that Ivanka and Jared could not reign in Trump’s worst instincts.

Ivanka has been totally silent when it comes to her father’s bigotry, and has even defended him when it comes to people calling him out for being a misogynist. However, it seems that the white supremacist violence that resulted in several deaths in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend was too much for her. While Trump himself gave a tepid response from prepared remarks regarding this tragedy that was a direct result of open bigotry, Ivanka took to Twitter to denounce the hate and to call out neo-Nazis and white supremacists. She tweeted:

1:2 There should be no place in society for racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

2:2 We must all come together as Americans — and be one country UNITED. #Charlottesville — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 13, 2017

Make no mistake – Ivanka will NOT call her father out for not strongly condemning this. She has to know he’s a racist. After all, she’s his daughter, and she watched the kind of campaign he ran just like the rest of us. But, credit must be given where credit is due. It is likely not easy to break with one’s father in a family that operates the way the Trumps do. So, in this instance, way to go Ivanka. Maybe your father will take a cue from you and speak out in a more direct and appropriate way. I won’t hold my breath on that one, though.

