Hillary Puts Trump To Shame With Powerful Response To White Supremacist Riots (TWEETS)

After a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia ended in violence, Americans have been looking to Donald Trump to denounce the violence and condemn white supremacy. Unfortunately, the response of the disgraced President of the United States has been nothing but disappointing as he refuses to stand up against the dangerous beliefs that made this rally possible. Trump’s weak response was simply:

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!”

America doesn’t need to be told that it elected the wrong person. Most of Americans didn’t even vote for this racist imbecile. The majority of the country voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and most of us still believe that she should be in the White House. If it had been her in the Oval Office, this rally may not have even happened – and her response to this emergency solidifies the fact that she should have been POTUS.

In reaction to the horrifying violence and racist rally, Clinton publicly condemned white supremacy and expressed empathy for those affected by the hateful environment Trump and his supporters have created. Clinton tweeted:

“My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country.”

Like a true leader, Clinton called for unity against the violence and bigotry. Clinton continued:

“But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets. Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace & corrosive to our values. Now is the time for leaders to be strong in their words & deliberate in their actions.”

Once again, Clinton surfaces as the leader that America truly needed. Unfortunately, we’re stuck with a racist toddler.

