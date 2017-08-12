President Obama Says What Trump Cannot Say Following Murder In Charlottesville

35 people have been treated for injuries and others have been pronounced dead, including two police officers, following the fascist protesters who besieged Charlottesville, Virginia while spewing racist and anti-gay rhetoric. The Trump supporters became violent, with one of them mowing down a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street during one of the most jaw-dropping episodes of racism in decades. Donald Trump offered tweets, then finally a video clip to express his thoughts over the murder, but it was lacking in compassion. Trump cannot say the words: this was right-wing terrorism by his own supporters.

Former President Barack Obama offered a few tweets to express his feelings in the aftermath of the event which took Charlottesville by storm.

Obama, who hasn’t tweeted in several weeks, used Nelson Mandella’s words to respond to the violence the world witnessed today.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” Trump’s predecessor tweeted.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…” he continued.

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

“…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” – Nelson Mandela,” Obama added.

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Joe Biden weighed in, too, tweeting, “There is only one side. #charlottesville.”

There is only one side. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

James Alex Fields Jr., a Trump supporter from Ohio, was identified as the driver who mowed down the 32-year old woman. There is blood on the streets with ‘fire and fury’ in Trump’s supporters’ eyes as they took their feigned victimization out on innocent people. What happened today was a domestic terrorist attack by right wingers, using Donald Trump’s name to intimidate others, and to kill innocent people. Why can’t Trump say the words ‘white supremacists’? It’s because he was endorsed by every racist group across the board.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images