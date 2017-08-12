Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Just In: One Dead After Trump-Loving Nazi Uses Car To Mow Down Dozens Of People

By Conover Kennard ·

The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia confirmed that one person died after a Trump supporting Nazi used his car to deliberately plow into a group of peaceful anti-racist protesters on Saturday.

“I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will–go home,” Mayor Mike Signer tweeted.

 

Conservatives have advocated for running over protesters for quite a while now. We’ve all seen the memes circulating on social media.

Mission accomplished because a life was taken today by a Trump supporting fascist.

Video footage quickly circulated on the Internet showing the car plowing through a group of protesters after police broke up clashes between white nationalist demonstrators and counter-protesters.

Watch:

In response, before the death was reported, Donald Trump offered a weak statement on Twitter.

“We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!” Trump tweeted about his own supporters’ violent protest.

Trump went on to write, “Charlottesville sad!”

Washington Post reporter Joe Heim wrote before the death was announced, “Virginia State Police spokesperson say injuries in crash range from life threatening to minor. Did not say how many injuries.”

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency shortly after violence erupted in Charlottesville with Trump-loving Nazis besieging the city while carrying torches. The Governor added, “I am disgusted by the hatred, bigotry and violence these protesters have brought to our state over the past 24 hours.”

The ‘Alt-Right’ racists poured into the city to protest the removal of Confederate Robert E. Lee’s statue and in doing that, they left blood from innocent people in the streets.  This is straight up terrorism. The whole world is watching as Trump supporters violently besiege a college town.

Image via screen capture.

