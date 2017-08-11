Trump’s DC Hotel Raised Price And Made Millions In Months Off His Presidency

Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest were of massive concern for many Americans, and rightfully so. There is absolutely no doubt that Trump has been trying to profit off of his presidency – and now there’s proof.

This year, Trump’s company turned $1.97 million in profit at Trump International Hotel, which is far higher than expectations. The Trump Organization actually predicted it would lose $2.1 million in the first four months of Trump’s presidency, but the business is instead boasting a 192 percent improvement over what the Trump family projected when the hotel was opened in the fall.

At the center of these profits are members of Trump’s own Cabinet, who have either stayed or lived at the hotel. The hotel is also frequently visited by Trump’s inner circle and Republican leaders, who are willing to spend big money and food and beverages at the hotel’s bar and restaurant. Currently, the hotel is charging guests an average of $652.98 a night, which is 57 percent higher than the company’s expectations. This makes the hotel the most expensive in the city – many others such as Four Seasons and Willard are only charging $495 per night.

It’s no wonder that several ethics experts and Democrats have objected to this arrangement. Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.) called the government’s lease a “highly unethical arrangement.” He said:

“What makes all of this particularly galling is that we now have the unprecedented situation where the President of the United States is both the landlord and tenant of a federal building.”

Trump has made absolutely no effort to address ethical concerns about his businesses, even though he had originally promised to do so when he won the election.

Trump continues to be involved in his businesses and continues to profit off of them. Already, he has been sued by government watchdog groups and state attorneys general over these business practices. However, his behavior clearly shows that he doesn’t care. Trump has only been in office for a few months, and he’s already spent 65 days at his properties and continues to host dinners that look more like promotions than anything else. What Trump is doing is beyond unethical, and it must be stopped.

