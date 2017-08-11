Trump Goes Mental On Threats To North Korea, This Is His Most Dangerous One Yet (VIDEO)

Donald Trump has now taken his threats to North Korea off Twitter and is making them to the public. Quite frankly, the situation is getting more terrifying as the days go on.

After tweeting this morning that U.S. military solutions were “locked and loaded,” Trump made some very disturbing comments when speaking to reporters this afternoon at his New Jersey golf course, where he is enjoying a 17-day vacation.

When a reporter asked Trump about his ominous tweet, Trump stated that he meant exactly what he said and that his “words are very, very easy to understand.” Trump also said that the Trump administration would be “very, very successful” in acting swiftly on North Korea, right before directly attacking North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Trump said:

“And if he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat, which, by the way, he has been uttering for years, and his family has been uttering for years, or if he does anything with respect to Guam or any place else that’s an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it, and he will regret it fast.”

This all began when Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” on Tuesday, and now we’re here. Trump is leading America down a dangerous road, and he barely understands the consequences that will follow. He carelessly speaks through his insecurities and fragile ego and shows no concern for how irresponsible his comments actually are. Trump is more concerned with looking like a tough leader (and like a dictator) than he is with improving the country and keeping peaceful working relations with the rest of the world. If this is the kind of disaster we are looking at just a few months into Trump’s presidency, the world will be in shambles if he lasts four years.

You can watch this disturbing Trump footage below:

Featured image via Drew Angerer /Getty Images