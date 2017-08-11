Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

This Old Tweet From Trump Reveals The REAL Reason He’s Trying To Start A War

By Conover Kennard ·

Donald Trump is not the negotiator he would like everyone to believe he is but he is accomplished in the art of deflection. But, for every instance of trying to deflect on an issue, such as his Russia scandal, there is an old tweet to confirm what the former reality show star is really up to. Trump is very sensitive about his dismal poll numbers and his unpopularity has affected him so much that in the past he’s tried to claim that he won the popular vote. Trump is 200 days into his ‘presidency’ and he’s losing the support of his own base and his social media use isn’t helping him. In January, 73 percent of Republicans strongly approved of Trump, but now it’s down 59 percent, according to the latest poll. Trump is also losing the support of white Americans without a college degree.

So, what’s an amateur president going to do about it? He’ll start a nuclear war on Twitter, of course.

In late 2015, Trump tweeted, “Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he’ll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don’t put it past him!”

Twitter users took notice of his old tweet.

Everything Trump accuses someone else of doing, he is actually the perpetrator.

Fixed!

And then there’s this old tweet coming back to haunt Trump.

Trump tweeted recently that, “Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people)” but according to the latest CNN poll, his use of Twitter is alienating many Americans. A majority of respondents said that Trump’s tweets are often misleading; 71 percent said that they are a risky way for a president to communicate and since that poll was taken, the former reality show star has tried to start a nuclear war, all because of his awful poll numbers.

Featured image via Win McNamee/Getty Images

Author: Conover KennardConover makes tea partiers cry as a hobby. She was Commander of Jade Helm15 during the failed takeover of the South. She's also one of the biggest arseholes on Twitter. At night, she can be found drinking Conservative tears while pulling off the wings of flies just because she can. She is the founder of a Marxist, Commie, Maoist, Socialist site and has contributed to several other sites, blah blah blah. She is an awful person but she doesn't like to brag about that.