Trump Started A War With McConnell And The Oldest GOP Senator Is Coming For Him Guns Blazing

Donald Trump just LOVES attacking members of his own party. Seemingly not understanding that the 535 people in the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate are a co-equal branch of government and can totally kneecap him and even remove him from office if they so choose, Trump has been steadily attacking a GOP stalwart: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

First, Trump decided that McConnell needed to “get back to work” on his failed healthcare legislation. Then, he suggested that McConnell should resign if he cannot get Trump’s legislative agenda through the Senate. Well, it seems that other GOP Senators are sick and tired of Trump’s bullying of their Senate leader, and are coming after him.

First, Orrin Hatch, who is easily the oldest member of the Senate at age 83, had his office release the following cryptic message regarding Trump’s attacks on McConnell:

"@SenateMajLdr has been the best leader we’ve had in my time in the Senate, through very tough challenges. I fully support him." -Hatch pic.twitter.com/3vD5nFgE36 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 10, 2017

Of course, Trump is not one of them. He ran an insurgent campaign and took over their entire party, as they watched helplessly. Now, slowly but surely, the establishment elected Republicans are realizing that this deal with the devil was a colossal mistake. Now that Senator Hatch has come out and stood with McConnell, surely more Senators — especially those who have criticized Trump in the past — are sure to follow. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), John McCain (R-AZ), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) come to mind, for starters.

Trump has no idea what he has done by declaring war on McConnell. These people have the power to end his presidency — and perhaps even his freedom — if he isn’t careful. So, let the GOP infighting and the Trump bullying continue.

Pop your popcorn, folks. This is about to get REAL good.

Featured image via Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images