Trump Demands Mitch McConnell ‘Get Back to Work’ While Vacationing From Vacation

On Thursday, while Donald Trump was in the midst of enjoying his vacation from his 17-day vacation, he decided that Republicans weren’t working hard enough to strip healthcare from millions of Americans.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing,” Trump tweeted, apparently unaware that he has spent a generous portion of his presidency golfing rather than doing his own job. “You can do it!”

Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing. You can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Donald Trump has spent much of his “Vacation” golfing as usual and toilet-tweeting attacks on Barack Obama as well as Republicans, and at this point seems perfectly willing to destroy his own party to pass his horrifying agenda.

Trump loves telling others to get back to work, but as of the end of this month he will have already spent three times as many days on vacation as Barack Obama did in eight years.

YOU ARE ON VACATION! HOW ARE YOU TELLING SOMEONE ELSE TO "GET BACK TO WORK"? (although please, stay on vacation. permanently) — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) August 10, 2017

You're on a 17 day vacation telling someone to "get back to work" 🤔 — Sarah Wood (@sarahwoodwriter) August 10, 2017

Why don’t you get back to work coming up with a coherent strategy to deal with North Korea? Oh, wait. You can’t. — David Gorski (@gorskon) August 10, 2017

You literally haven't even started working yet. — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 10, 2017

You spent yesterday golfing with the owner of a staffing agency and his buds. You're the last person to tell anybody to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/IJHxcxPCA6 — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2017

The funniest thing about this is that you probably attacked McConnell for not working hard enough yesterday WHILE YOU WERE GOLFING! pic.twitter.com/1opCTqTNdP — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) August 10, 2017

Stay on vacation, you are not well and are a huge detriment to this country. — CJ Vanston (@cjvanston) August 10, 2017

How's golfing going? — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) August 10, 2017

Counterpoint: you want to bang your daughter. " If ivanka weren't my daughter perhaps I'd be dating her"https://t.co/m0RKVQv5O1 — The Deep State (@deepstaterogue) August 10, 2017

Our “so-called President” is a joke. When he should be focusing on the mess he created with North Korea, he is spending his time golfing and attacking Mitch McConnell for not accomplishing anything — a weird way to go about things, as The Donald is eroding McConnell’s effectiveness by attacking him publicly.

It’s time for Republicans to actually do their jobs and get Trump out of office.

Featured image via Getty Images (Ian MacNicol)/screengrab