Trump Demands Mitch McConnell ‘Get Back to Work’ While Vacationing From Vacation

By John Prager

On Thursday, while Donald Trump was in the midst of enjoying his vacation from his 17-day vacation, he decided that Republicans weren’t working hard enough to strip healthcare from millions of Americans.

“Mitch, get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing,” Trump tweeted, apparently unaware that he has spent a generous portion of his presidency golfing rather than doing his own job. “You can do it!”

Donald Trump has spent much of his “Vacation” golfing as usual and toilet-tweeting attacks on Barack Obama as well as Republicans, and at this point seems perfectly willing to destroy his own party to pass his horrifying agenda.

Trump loves telling others to get back to work, but as of the end of this month he will have already spent three times as many days on vacation as Barack Obama did in eight years.

Our “so-called President” is a joke. When he should be focusing on the mess he created with North Korea, he is spending his time golfing and attacking Mitch McConnell for not accomplishing anything — a weird way to go about things, as The Donald is eroding McConnell’s effectiveness by attacking him publicly.

It’s time for Republicans to actually do their jobs and get Trump out of office.

