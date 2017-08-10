Trump Comes For McConnell AGAIN With Latest Statement: ‘Fulfill My Campaign Promises For Me Or Quit’

Donald Trump seems to think that he can bully Congress into doing his bidding, even though they are a separate and co-equal branch of government. His current target is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who Trump is blaming for the failure of the disastrous Trumpcare bill that would have taken healthcare from millions. First, Trump ordered McConnell to “get back to work” on the healthcare bill, as if McConnell works for him. Now, during a presser amid the North Korea crisis, Trump suggested that at some point McConnell should step down as Senate Majority Leader.

When Trump was asked about his attacks on McConnell and his feelings on whether or not the Senate GOP leader should continue in the post, he said:

“I’ll tell you what, if he doesn’t get repeal and replace done, and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question.”

Trump then made it clear that he intends to continue hammering McConnell in public, and he wants the help of the press in doing so:

“That means ask me that question. Let’s hope he gets it done.”

This is a very clear warning shot, and we know that Trump is a bully. He is angry that he has been humiliated on his signature campaign promise, which is to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on day one. It is now well past the 200 day mark, and the GOP has proven that even with control of all three branches of the federal government they cannot achieve anything major on the legislative front. It is clear that Trump is taking this personally, that he is feeling aggrieved, and that right now he blames Mitch McConnell for that failure.

McConnell better use his Article 1 powers and check the orange fool sitting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. He should see now that no one is safe from Trump’s ire if he believes they have done something disloyal, something to betray him.

McConnell would be wise to push back, lest he allow Trump to believe that he can be pushed out by an unruly wannabe dictator.

Featured image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images