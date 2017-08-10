Putin Just Spit In America’s Face And Trump THANKED Him For It (DETAILS)

For more than 30 years, Donald Trump has built himself up as being a great negotiator and a great leader. Unfortunately, as Special Investigator Robert Mueller is likely to prove soon, Trump is the emperor with no clothes. He wields almost no power, even as president. He is 100 percent on the pocket of Russian President Vladimir Putin and if you aren’t convinced yet, this should do it for you.

Putin is punishing the United States for the sanctions against him by cutting 755 embassy workers. Instead of retaliating (as he would with pretty much anyone from Rosie O’Donnell to Kim Jong Un), Trump instead thanked Putin.

A week ago, Congress voted nearly unanimously to send Russia a message by passing a bill enacting strict sanctions against them. The sanctions are about the country’s interference in our 2016 election and for its brutal aggression against the Ukraine and Syria and they hit Putin where it hurts.

The Russian sanctions will target people and entities that:

— undermine US cybersecurity on behalf of the Russia government

— invest certain amounts in Russia’s energy export pipelines

— conduct “significant” transactions with Russian defense and intelligence agencies (though this will come into effect six months from now)

— commit, or assist in, serious human rights abuses

— commit acts of “significant” corruption

— provide support to the Syrian government to acquire arms

— invest, or facilitate the investment of, $10 million or more in the Russian government’s privatization of any state-owned asset in a one-year period that could unfairly benefit government officials or their associates. Source: CNN

In other words, the sanctions directly target the people who are holding and even laundering Putin’s money.

Sanctions were also handed to North Korea and Iran.

Russia’s hands are somewhat publicly tied, but after expelling 755 diplomats, Trump’s reaction was beyond strange. He looked up mid-felatio and thanked the dictator.

“I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll … I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll,” Trump told reporters Thursday at his New Jersey golf club. Source: CNBC

Even that is a lie. The diplomats aren’t being fired from the government – they’re just being relocated.

Featured image via Handout/Getty Images