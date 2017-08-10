News

Donald Trump Just Announced Another Position For Ivanka And Americans Are Outraged

By April Hamlin ·

Donald Trump has just announced that his daughter Ivanka (you know, the one he wants to date) will be taking on yet another role within his disastrous excuse for an administration. Via Twitter, Trump proclaimed that his oldest daughter “will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall.”

Go figure, Americans are not the least bit impressed that a handbag designer with zero qualifications who was neither elected nor appointed will be serving in this role. Twitter users wasted no time telling Trump all about it.

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Author: April HamlinApril has studied political science, psychology, and philosophy. Back in the good old days she was a reporter for “old fashioned” print newspapers. In addition to news and politics, she also blogs about service dogs and disability advocacy. As a black woman with a disability, she is fed up with the right-wingers who would prefer that she and others like her didn’t exist.