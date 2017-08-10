Donald Trump Just Announced Another Position For Ivanka And Americans Are Outraged

Donald Trump has just announced that his daughter Ivanka (you know, the one he wants to date) will be taking on yet another role within his disastrous excuse for an administration. Via Twitter, Trump proclaimed that his oldest daughter “will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall.”

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Go figure, Americans are not the least bit impressed that a handbag designer with zero qualifications who was neither elected nor appointed will be serving in this role. Twitter users wasted no time telling Trump all about it.

Yeah, just send your Daughter, who has no experience in such to do this. I mean what could possibly go wrong, right? — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) August 10, 2017

Here you go again, once more giving your job to someone who has no clue what she's doing! Why can't you be presidential? — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 10, 2017

I'm glad you feel your family are more qualified than millions of actual diplomats, but there's this crazy thing called nepotism. pic.twitter.com/gjGUVSZZ1l — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) August 10, 2017

Ivanka Trump makes nepotism great again. This is an affront to our democracy. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 10, 2017

It was bad enough when Ivanka said she was working 'alongside' General Kelly. Trump should fill positions w/ qualified people, not relatives — Dani Bostick (@danibostick) August 10, 2017

Isn't she just going out there to scout more sweatshop sites? — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) August 10, 2017

She's more likely to visit the factories where they're being made while there. — Muse (@ATLmuse) August 10, 2017

Look at this Nepotism. pic.twitter.com/P7heuRujai — Gerren Peterson (@GerrenPeterson) August 10, 2017

wtf man she's a handbag designer not a diplomat — Daeso (@DTLAWOLF) August 10, 2017

Maybe someone who isn't too busy trying to keep her lunatic father from starting WWIII to try and garner more support? — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) August 10, 2017

Featured image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images