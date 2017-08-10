Desperate For Members, White Supremacists Beg Rally Goers To Make It ‘Sexy’ – No Joke

By now, everyone is aware of how Donald Trump’s openly white supremacist campaign and subsequent “presidency” has mainstreamed the most extreme of the fringe right-wing. Despite this fact, though, these people are hardly popular. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that as these freaks are holding what is sure to be one of their biggest rallies in a really long time – likely more than ten years – , they are desperate to make sure it’s a hit. How are they planning to do this? By making it, quote, “sexy.” In bigoted alt-right language, though, that simply means, “no fat people allowed.”

One of the organizers of the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally that is to take place in Charlottesville, Virginia, Andrew Anglin, is the piece of sh*t who runs the white supremacist internet hole The Daily Stormer. He said, via a blog post, that he expects his fellow neo-Nazis to be “sexy,” and that they “have to go to the gym.” Anglin goes on to sternly warn against baggy clothes and other typical “fat” attire:

“The worst look ever is a baggy T-shirt. Wear fitted T-shirts, where the sleeve goes to the middle of your bicep. It should not hang lower than base of your member.”

Anglin then models an outfit in some sort of store mirror, with the following description of how his members should present themselves:

“Jean [sic] should also be fitted. Not tight, just fitted. In the photo those are actually shorts – I would not wear pants that loose-fitting. And that’s another thing: don’t ever wear shorts. Serious men in serious situations are not wearing shorts. Americans have an obsession with this baggy stuff, and it always looks bad. No matter what, it looks bad. Even if everyone else is doing it.”

And in case his readers didn’t get it the first couple of times, Anglin then goes all in, saying:

Fat people should be allowed to join groups and be involved in rallies, but we need to create a culture where we don’t necessarily shame people, but do look at them and expect them to get it together. We should help people get it together. I’m working on my biggest diet guide ever, which I think will help the overweight and skinny alike, even if they’ve minimal time for exercise. Continued obesity should not be tolerated. Surely, a lot of our target demographic is going to be out of shape, which is why we need a culture of fitness. People should go to the gym together. Help each other with diet. Do not look scraggly. I won’t tell you how to cut your hair, but I do believe men’s hair looks better short, and beards look better well-trimmed.

On top of this, Anglin reveals himself to be extremely misogynistic, and insists that women be shunted to the side. He also says that he, himself, has, quote, “problems with women.” He does want to be appealing to the fairer sex, though, and wants his rank and file white supremacists to be the same:

Look good. It is very important to look good. We must have Chad Nationalism. That is what will make guys want to join us, that is what will make girls want to be our groupies. That will make us look like bad boys and heroes. That is what we are going for here. I cannot stress the point hard enough – I’m hitting italics again – we need to be extremely conscious of what we look like, and how we present ourselves. That matters more than our ideas. If that is sad to you, I’m sorry, but that is just human nature. If people see a bunch of mismatched overweight slobs, they are not going to care what they are saying.

Of course, Anglin and his disgusting cohorts will use the promise of hot women as a way to drag people into their despicable ideology.

This is all an obvious and explicit message of , “no fatties allowed, you make us look bad.” Then again, it makes sense. People like Anglin and another prominent alt-right leader, Richard Spencer, are trying to rebrand the extreme, bigoted right. they cannot do that if they associate themselves with uneducated, fat, toothless, trailer park dwellers who most people think of when they think of the racist right.

It doesn’t make it right, and all of what they are doing and what they are about is as wrong as it comes. However, it seems that for a so-called “movement” that is still very unpopular and disgraceful even in many GOP circles, they’d be trying to get all the numbers they can, no matter what the people attending look like.

Then again, these people are white supremacists, and there is nothing rational about them or anything they do.

