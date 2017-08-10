Breitbart Editor Gets Roasted Alive On Twitter After Saying Images Of Lady Liberty Are An ‘Attack On The Right’

Vogue’s latest cover has really set off Breitbart editor John Carney, who apparently is not the brightest guy around:

If “attacking us” has you confused based on the non-political photo, you’re not the only one. Luckily, it’s explained: he thinks an image of the Statue of Liberty is an attack on conservatives, based on the citation of Lady Liberty and the plaque she bears by liberals and progressives as evidence that we are a nation that welcomes immigrants. And if that wasn’t enough, he went on a twitter rant crying about why he thinks he’s right:

Seriously, I think we could do really well with @BreitbartNews Fashion. Lots of women who would like their fashion without leftism. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

The reaction by leftists to my criticism of Vogue's cover is all the proof you need about its political content. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

If you want the Statue of Liberty to be a non-partisan symbol of America, don't make her central to your case against immigration reform. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Really? So you think they just coincidentally decided to put one of the most beautiful women in America next to Statue of Liberty? — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Just so you know, John, leftists aren’t opposed to “immigration reform,” just your un-American version of it. And it wasn’t leftists that made Lady Liberty a central figure of immigration — it was this:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she

With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Feedback for this little bit of right-wing lunacy was instantaneous and harsh:

also, how pathetic are you to be triggered and need a safe space from lady liberty? — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 10, 2017

Telling that the Statue of Liberty triggers someone. — Nate (@NateT_) August 10, 2017

Posing in front of Lady Liberty is now an attack on the right? Interesting. — Joe Nocera (@NoceraBV) August 10, 2017

Truly baffled. Isn’t the Statue of Liberty the iconic American image of womanhood? What else would be? If you see politics, that’s on you. — Ellen Clair Lamb (@ECLamb) August 10, 2017

That Vogue cover was shot at least 3 months ago — that’s how far out they go — and why wouldn’t you want the Statue of Liberty everywhere? — Ellen Clair Lamb (@ECLamb) August 10, 2017

Hilarious. Triggered by the Statue of Liberty.

Makes sense tho. — Robert Stribley (@stribs) August 10, 2017

Isn’t it amazing how easily they expose themselves? If the Statue of Liberty is anti-right and leftist bias, I’m completely ok with that. — politically●elite Ⓥ (@politeratiesque) August 10, 2017

What if, when you’re “attacked” by the Statue of Liberty, you’re the bad guy? — Brook G-D 📎 (@TheBG_D) August 10, 2017

Then he tried again:

It’s contextual. Putting that on the cover right after Miller v. Acosta fight is taking sides. Not sure why people want to isn’t otherwise. — John Carney (@carney) August 10, 2017

Surely you know that magazine deadlines are such that the cover was done LONG before the Miller-Acosta exchange. — Joe Nocera (@NoceraBV) August 10, 2017

“Surely you know–” Stop right there. He doesn’t. — Jake Upham (@jakeupham) August 10, 2017

Apparently, these days all it takes is the Statue of Liberty to get the authoritarians on the right to throw a tantrum.

Read more:

Featured image via screencapture