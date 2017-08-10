News

Breitbart Editor Gets Roasted Alive On Twitter After Saying Images Of Lady Liberty Are An ‘Attack On The Right’

By Justin Acuff (Isaacs) ·

Vogue’s latest cover has really set off Breitbart editor John Carney, who apparently is not the brightest guy around:

If “attacking us” has you confused based on the non-political photo, you’re not the only one. Luckily, it’s explained: he thinks an image of the Statue of Liberty is an attack on conservatives, based on the citation of Lady Liberty and the plaque she bears by liberals and progressives as evidence that we are a nation that welcomes immigrants. And if that wasn’t enough, he went on a twitter rant crying about why he thinks he’s right:

Just so you know, John, leftists aren’t opposed to “immigration reform,” just your un-American version of it. And it wasn’t leftists that made Lady Liberty a central figure of immigration — it was this:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

Feedback for this little bit of right-wing lunacy was instantaneous and harsh:

 

 

Then he tried again:

 

Apparently, these days all it takes is the Statue of Liberty to get the authoritarians on the right to throw a tantrum.

