BREAKING: Republican Senate Hopeful Speaks His Mind, Says Putin Is Right, America Is Evil

After more than seven years of Republicans desperately trying to kill everything that is great about this country, like the fact that it’s a melting pot or a land of opportunity. Now, one Republican has gone so far as to say that Vladimir Putin is right when he calls the United States evil.

We always knew there was a flip-side to Donald Trump “Make America Great Again,” as if America, in its multiculturalism and in its quest for freedom, is somehow no longer great. Now, Roy Moore, who’s hoping to replace now Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Senate, as admitted as much.

When The Guardian’s Paul Lewis, who was probing the rising popularity of Russian President Vladimir Putin among U.S. conservatives, told Moore that former President Reagan called Russia “the focus of evil in the modern world,” Moore said it wasn’t the only one. “You could say that very well about America, couldn’t you?” Moore responded in the interview published Wednesday. “We promote a lot of bad things,” added the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court, specifically citing same-sex marriage.

Then he had to, like any loyal Trumpster, thrown in a little love for Vladimir Putin.

“That’s the very argument that Vladimir Putin makes,” Lewis pointed out. “Well, then maybe Putin is right,” Moore said. “Maybe he’s more akin to me than I know.” Source: The Hill

I guess Moore, who’s currently in the lead to be the nation’s next Senator, doesn’t know that Russia has one of the highest rates of abortion in the world. Republicans really have to do a better job of picking their dictator crushes.

You may remember Moore as the Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice and religious nut job who was forced to leave office after refusing to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments as was ordered by a federal court.

He took the job back in 2013, but was forced to resign once again for ethics violations, including his refusal to allow gay marriages once the Supreme Court ruled them constitutional.

Moore loves him some Donald Trump, though. In two sentences he invoked “God” in reference to Trump, a man who’s almost certainly never read the Bible, a whopping four times.

“God puts people in positions in positions he wants. … I believe he sent Donald Trump in there to do what Donald Trump can do,” Moore said. “More than thinking I can win, it’s up to God and God’s will. We will see what God would have me do.”

And here we thought it was bad enough with Jeff Sessions in the Senate. Actually, it was. Now, we’ll have Sessions as AG and who knows what kind of nuttery replacing him in the Senate. If there’s any consolation at all, it’s that we’re all getting screwed and the party in charge wants to take away our birth control.

