BREAKING: It Was Manafort Who Told Gov About Trump Jr. Russian Meeting – And Trump Is Coming For Him

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort seems likely to flip on his old boss and it’s is scaring the sh*t out of the current occupant of the White House. Manafort’s shady past includes owing a fuckton of money to pro-Russian entities, money laundering, working in the Ukraine while investing with a Russian oligarch, along with other dubious business practices. Manafort has very little to lose and everything to gain by flipping on Trump. It was previously revealed that his own daughters hate him because “that money we have is blood money.”

It’s now been reported that it was Manafort who alerted authorities to Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, which was also attended by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. That meeting was set up to gather damaging information on Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton.

Bloomberg Politics reports:

In fact, Manafort had alerted authorities to a controversial meeting on June 9, 2016, involving Trump’s son Donald Jr., other campaign representatives and a Russian lawyer promising damaging information on Hillary Clinton, according to people familiar with the matter. The president and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, were dragged into the matter as details repeatedly emerged that contradicted the initial accounts of that meeting. Manafort’s business associates also risk being engulfed by the probe.

Federal agents conducted a pre-dawn raid late last month at a house owned by Manafort and now the investigation involves his financial interests. It appears that Mueller is going by the wise standard of following the money.

Agents were looking for “tax documents and foreign banking records” when they conducted the pre-dawn raid on the morning of July 26. A spokesman for Manafort confirmed the news.

Hours before the raid was conducted, Trump fired out a tweet against Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

Immediately after the news broke of the raid on Manafort’s home, the National Enquirer, a tabloid which has been in cahoots with Trump for years, predictably tweeted out their latest hit-post, “Donald Trump Advisor Paul Manafort Caught Up In Sick Sex Scandal!”

You can bookmark this: Manafort will roll over on the entire Trump crime family to save his own skin. Tick tock, it’s Mueller time!

