TrumpChicken Is Now Trending And These Tweets Are Hilarious (IMAGES)

Earlier today, CBS News and other outlets noticed something strange going on behind the White House. Someone had put up a giant, inflatable chicken that resembled Donald Trump. Now, the hashtag #TrumpChicken is at the top of Twitter’s trending list, and for good reason.

So many people find the whole thing hilarious. It’s probably a good thing that Trump isn’t actually in the White House to see it right now, although it’s a good bet that, if he knows about it, he’s fuming.

And the popularity of #TrumpChicken on Twitter won’t help that. Not at all.

Gotta love a giant #TrumpChicken representing a guy overcompensating for a tiny cock — 🔥Tara Dublin 🔥 (@taradublinrocks) August 9, 2017

Protesters install a giant inflatable Trump chicken & it is now glaring at the White House. #TrumpChicken trending. https://t.co/ZWqnCoLAPK pic.twitter.com/aluqOUJ9VB — Live News Cloud ⛅️ (@livenewscloud) August 9, 2017

Petition to get #TrumpChicken in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade this year? pic.twitter.com/35gGEEejDs — Doug Burgess III (@dougiemagic) August 9, 2017

Why did #TrumpChicken cross the road ? Because Vladimir Putin told him to ! — Bernieforspeaker (@bernie4speaker) August 9, 2017

Trump Seeing #TrumpChicken:

The people they understand I’m one of them and that I love chicken. An incredible bird, so bigly in taste. pic.twitter.com/RWOZ0EIXEj — Jen Saunderson (@JenSaunderson) August 9, 2017

The cost of #TrumpChicken: $1,300. The cost of seeing it outside the White House: priceless. pic.twitter.com/SyARthjiCY — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2017

Chicken Fashion Face-Off: Who Wore it Better? This giant inflatable chicken with golden hair pops up behind the White House #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/r1kmfmCsq3 — Latrice Butts (@latricebutts) August 9, 2017

If #TrumpChicken was moved into the Oval Office would anyone even notice the difference? #ImpeachTrumpNow — wazzucoug99 (@wazzucoug99) August 9, 2017

#TrumpChicken won the popular vote in a landslide. pic.twitter.com/DILU03ofAH — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 9, 2017

BREAKING: Approval rating for inflated #TrumpChicken now at 98%. pic.twitter.com/NmjIXmxfQA — The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 9, 2017

🐔 @realDonaldTrump, your spirit animal is doing an OUTSTANDING JOB of filling in as @POTUS for you, while you’re on vacation. #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/JmqWgr1Lz1 — Portland Beer (@Portland_Beer) August 9, 2017

Is Trump going to declare war on chickens? Build a wall to keep out chickens? Unleash power like we’ve never seen on chickens? #trumpchicken — Miller’s Forehead (@Antyinbr) August 9, 2017

From this angle, it looks like the #TrumpChicken is out in the bushes with Sean Spicer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/URA5tGjwsR — Kat (@KMR31871) August 9, 2017

I honestly think the #TrumpChicken has a better approval rating than @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/GkzhDenjMU — Jenn Compton (@Ryde2Win) August 10, 2017

But of course, there are also the butthurt Trump fans who think this is petty:

Amazing that people using inflatables to express themselves/insult another, feel they would do a better job as #POTUS. #TrumpChicken — William Whatever (@Billyw1093) August 10, 2017

#TrumpChicken Progressive r so weak!

Thank GOD Trump is President!

I dare North Korea 2 mess with US! They become a parking lot in 15 mins — CindyC Fire Fury (@Dmsrcmc12Bob) August 10, 2017

#TrumpChicken you libtard Democrats are a bunch of clucking chickens — nick price (@nickprice91) August 10, 2017

Losers bring Inflatable Trump Chicken to the WH even though the Donald Duck Mascot did nothing to Hillary win. #TrumpChicken — Shelzii (@sherman3111) August 10, 2017

Featured image via Pax Ahimsa Gethen, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons