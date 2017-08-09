TrumpChicken Is Now Trending And These Tweets Are Hilarious (IMAGES)

Earlier today, CBS News and other outlets noticed something strange going on behind the White House. Someone had put up a giant, inflatable chicken that resembled Donald Trump. Now, the hashtag #TrumpChicken is at the top of Twitter’s trending list, and for good reason.
So many people find the whole thing hilarious. It’s probably a good thing that Trump isn’t actually in the White House to see it right now, although it’s a good bet that, if he knows about it, he’s fuming.
And the popularity of #TrumpChicken on Twitter won’t help that. Not at all.
Gotta love a giant #TrumpChicken representing a guy overcompensating for a tiny cock
— 🔥Tara Dublin 🔥 (@taradublinrocks) August 9, 2017
#TrumpChicken #FollowTheMoney #Trumprussia #TREASON #Focus #TrumpLies #TrumpRussianCoverUp #TrumpTaxes #Manafort #Kushner #DonaldTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/7w4z5ZAcP5
— =^.^= Kare =^.^= (@Kare_P) August 9, 2017
#trumpchicken impeach then deep fry.
— scott7 (@scottpw7) August 9, 2017
🏡 Even #TrumpChicken 🐔
Gets Higher Ratings Than .@CNN pic.twitter.com/JV2bEzAK6K
— JoeKnows1972 (@Joe48430) August 9, 2017
Protesters install a giant inflatable Trump chicken & it is now glaring at the White House. #TrumpChicken trending. https://t.co/ZWqnCoLAPK pic.twitter.com/aluqOUJ9VB
— Live News Cloud ⛅️ (@livenewscloud) August 9, 2017
Petition to get #TrumpChicken in the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade this year? pic.twitter.com/35gGEEejDs
— Doug Burgess III (@dougiemagic) August 9, 2017
Why did #TrumpChicken cross the road ? Because Vladimir Putin told him to !
— Bernieforspeaker (@bernie4speaker) August 9, 2017
#TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/rclgVjPIcC
— CherryTheTart (@CherryTheTart) August 9, 2017
Trump Seeing #TrumpChicken:
The people they understand I’m one of them and that I love chicken. An incredible bird, so bigly in taste. pic.twitter.com/RWOZ0EIXEj
— Jen Saunderson (@JenSaunderson) August 9, 2017
#CNN Breaking #DonaldTrump SCREWS #GOP #TrumpCare, #TaxReform,#TrumpChicken and #Guam #AC360 #GOPinCRISIS @UniteBlue pic.twitter.com/oNWS9x9qyc
— Town Post.. (@ReneNow) August 9, 2017
The cost of #TrumpChicken: $1,300.
The cost of seeing it outside the White House: priceless. pic.twitter.com/SyARthjiCY
— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 9, 2017
Chicken Fashion Face-Off: Who Wore it Better? This giant inflatable chicken with golden hair pops up behind the White House #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/r1kmfmCsq3
— Latrice Butts (@latricebutts) August 9, 2017
Who ordered the chicken?#TrumpChicken @realDonaldTrump #trump pic.twitter.com/0WzVhl9hPv
— Chooch Manicotti (@ChoochManicott1) August 9, 2017
If #TrumpChicken was moved into the Oval Office would anyone even notice the difference? #ImpeachTrumpNow
— wazzucoug99 (@wazzucoug99) August 9, 2017
#TrumpChicken won the popular vote in a landslide. pic.twitter.com/DILU03ofAH
— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 9, 2017
BREAKING: Approval rating for inflated #TrumpChicken now at 98%. pic.twitter.com/NmjIXmxfQA
— The Hummingbird (@SaysHummingbird) August 9, 2017
🐔 @realDonaldTrump, your spirit animal is doing an OUTSTANDING JOB of filling in as @POTUS for you, while you’re on vacation. #TrumpChicken pic.twitter.com/JmqWgr1Lz1
— Portland Beer (@Portland_Beer) August 9, 2017
Is Trump going to declare war on chickens? Build a wall to keep out chickens? Unleash power like we’ve never seen on chickens? #trumpchicken
— Miller’s Forehead (@Antyinbr) August 9, 2017
From this angle, it looks like the #TrumpChicken is out in the bushes with Sean Spicer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/URA5tGjwsR
— Kat (@KMR31871) August 9, 2017
I honestly think the #TrumpChicken has a better approval rating than @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/GkzhDenjMU
— Jenn Compton (@Ryde2Win) August 10, 2017
BREAKING: Two Big Cocks stare at each other near the #Whitehouse. #TrumpChicken #TrumpVsChicken https://t.co/OOX3Tm7Xra
— Hobo Crackerbags (@HoboCrackerbags) August 10, 2017
But of course, there are also the butthurt Trump fans who think this is petty:
Amazing that people using inflatables to express themselves/insult another, feel they would do a better job as #POTUS. #TrumpChicken
— William Whatever (@Billyw1093) August 10, 2017
#TrumpChicken is just more proof #TheLeftCantMeme
— Bedauerlich Mek (@RebelMechaniker) August 10, 2017
#TrumpChicken Progressive r so weak!
Thank GOD Trump is President!
I dare North Korea 2 mess with US! They become a parking lot in 15 mins
— CindyC Fire Fury (@Dmsrcmc12Bob) August 10, 2017
#TrumpChicken you libtard Democrats are a bunch of clucking chickens
— nick price (@nickprice91) August 10, 2017
Losers bring Inflatable Trump Chicken to the WH even though the Donald Duck Mascot did nothing to Hillary win. #TrumpChicken
— Shelzii (@sherman3111) August 10, 2017
Read more:
- Trump Golfs While Threatening Nuclear War, Then Tries To Cover It Up (IMAGES)
- Foreign Officials Reveal What It’s Like To Talk With Trump, Say He’s Obsessed With Obama
- This Fantastic Obama Speech Shows Us How A REAL President Would Be Acting Right Now (VIDEO)
Featured image via Pax Ahimsa Gethen, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons