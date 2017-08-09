News

#TrumpChicken Is Now Trending And These Tweets Are Hilarious (IMAGES)

By Rika Christensen ·

Earlier today, CBS News and other outlets noticed something strange going on behind the White House. Someone had put up a giant, inflatable chicken that resembled Donald Trump. Now, the hashtag #TrumpChicken is at the top of Twitter’s trending list, and for good reason.

So many people find the whole thing hilarious. It’s probably a good thing that Trump isn’t actually in the White House to see it right now, although it’s a good bet that, if he knows about it, he’s fuming.

And the popularity of #TrumpChicken on Twitter won’t help that. Not at all.

But of course, there are also the butthurt Trump fans who think this is petty:

Featured image via Pax Ahimsa Gethen, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

