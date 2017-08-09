Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Trump Golfs While Threatening Nuclear War, Then Tries To Cover It Up (IMAGES)

By Conover Kennard ·

Any sane person would think that after Donald Trump decided to freak the world out by threatening a nuclear war with North Korea, then he would at least pretend to be working to keep some semblance of order after creating so much chaos. That’s not what happened, though. The former reality show star was caught playing 18 holes of golf with some random dude named Michael Fazio. While the rest of us are on pins and needles because a bloviating windbag wants to have a pissing contest with the North Korean dictator, Trump is hanging out with Mike at the 18th hole.

Fazio posted the picture of him and Trump out on a golfing date on Instagram, saying that he had a “fantastic day golfing with #45 @realdonaldtrump at Trump Bedminister [sic] today” and added that they “had an exciting match which came down to the 18th hole.” However, that picture was quickly deleted but not before it was discovered then circulated on Twitter by social media users.

After it was posted on Instagram, social media friends of Mike’s wrote, “Awesome bro!” while Trump made war noises at North Korea, presumably in between holes.

Who is the person who set up the game?

Good old Mike posted it on Facebook, too.

Well, Mike must have deleted that post on Facebook. He claims to be the “Owner/ President at Prime Staffing NYC,” according to his profile.

The White House (again) failed to disclose this excursion to the press pool and we can imagine why. A friend of Trump’s, Richard Levine, appears to have set up the outing, according to a Washington Post reporter.

While Trump threatened to nuke North Korea, who in turn would lash out at South Korea, etc, he was out with the owner of a New York City staffing company. But according to Trump, he is “working hard” while on his 17-day vacation at his luxury golf course. Of course, he takes breaks now and then to tweet out threats of nuking the world and that’s totally normal, right?

