Trump Aides Scramble, Say Donald Trump’s Threats Weren’t Serious, ‘Just His Mood’

After news broke that Kim Jong Un might be capable of launching a nuclear attack on American soil, Donald Trump escalated the ongoing conflict between the United States and North Korea when he threatened to respond with “fire and fury.” The North Korean leader responded by threatening to attack the American territory of Guam, possibly preemptively.

But Trump’s aides say that we are making a mountain out of a molehill and there is really no need for all of us to be scared shitless. According to the White House, Trump didn’t really mean it when he threatened nuclear war and we shouldn’t take his threats seriously because he was just in a bad mood.

"Fire and fury" from yesterday was not carefully vetted language from Trump, per several ppl with knowledge. "Don't read too much into it." — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 9, 2017

So, see folks? Nothing to worry about here. He wasn’t serious about blasting the whole world to smithereens. He was just cranky.

The New York Times reports:

Among those taken by surprise, they said, was John F. Kelly, the retired four-star Marine general who has just taken over as White House chief of staff and has been with the president at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., for his working vacation. The president had been told about a Washington Post story on North Korea’s progress in miniaturizing nuclear warheads so that they could fit on top of a ballistic missile, and was in a bellicose mood, according to a person who spoke with him before he made the statement.

But here’s the thing. Donald Trump is at least supposed to be the President of the United States dammit. It doesn’t matter what mood you’re in when you’re the leader of the free world dammit. You can’t just start World War III because somebody peed in your cornflakes that morning. It doesn’t work that way. Trump’s “moods” and lack of any sort of discipline or self-control are going to get a lot of people killed if he doesn’t learn when to shut his big mouth.

Read more:

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images