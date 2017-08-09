The Sleazy Shot Trump Just Took At Manafort Proves He’s Terrified

It was just revealed today that Federal agents conducted a pre-dawn raid late last month at a house owned by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and that has apparently sent a chill down Donald Trump’s spine because his former colleague could flip on him. And it should because of Manafort’s dubious past. Trump’s former campaign chairman also attended the meeting last year at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump Jr. released emails last month which detailed how that meeting was arranged. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, also attended the meeting.

For years, Trump has been in bed with the National Enquirer, a fake news rag sold in supermarkets.

Just after the Manafort news was reported, the Enquirer tweeted out their latest hit-post, “Donald Trump Advisor Paul Manafort Caught Up In Sick Sex Scandal!”

We’re not going to link to the tabloid, but you can follow the link in the tweet if you want IQ points sucked out of your head.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” published an op-ed in The Washington Post in late June claiming that top White House staffers had threatened them with a negative story in the National Enquirer unless the hosts begged President Donald Trump to stop it.

In late 2016, the Wall Street Journal reported that the tabloid shielded Trump from a Playboy model’s claims of an affair with the former reality show star.

Trump has also wondered why the National Enquirer hasn’t won a Pulitzer Prize and yet, he’s the same guy who rants about ‘fake news’.

The breaking ‘news’ from the tabloid follows a pattern and it’s obvious what they’re doing. Yeah, Manafort is a sleaze but so is Trump. After all, Trump’s reading list includes a tabloid that previously published a post alleging that Hillary Clinton has brain cancer. The tabloid geniuses knew this because of her ‘eye movements.’

Trump just threw Manafort under the Mueller bus.

