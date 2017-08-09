News

Sean Hannity Swears He’ll ‘Stop Petty Political Disagreements For 12 Hours,’ Miserably Fails (TWEETS)

By April Hamlin ·

For some unknown reason, Sean Hannity decided he had to prove to the world just how traumatized he is by the rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that “North Korea best not make any more threats” or else “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” So naturally (not), Hannity tweeted out that he was ceasing all “petty political disagreements for at least [the] next 12 hours” in light of the current conflict and challenged others to do the same.

That tweet went out at just after three o’clock this afternoon. How long do you think Hannity made it before breaking his solemn Twitter vow? (Hint, he already did.) Eight hours. Hannity barely made it eight hours before losing his sh*t and viciously attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

What did you expect? Did you really think Hannity could hold it together for 12 whole hours? Nah, neither did I. Other Twitter users were quick to mock Hannity’s inability to stick to his own pledge.

Finally, regarding Hannity’s actual message regarding McConnell, I have to agree with this guy. Hell just froze over because I actually agree with Sean f*cking Hannity, it is long past time for McConnell to go.

Featured image via Paul Zimmerman/Stringer/Getty Images

Author: April HamlinApril has studied political science, psychology, and philosophy. Back in the good old days she was a reporter for “old fashioned” print newspapers. In addition to news and politics, she also blogs about service dogs and disability advocacy. As a black woman with a disability, she is fed up with the right-wingers who would prefer that she and others like her didn’t exist.