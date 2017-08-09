Sean Hannity Swears He’ll ‘Stop Petty Political Disagreements For 12 Hours,’ Miserably Fails (TWEETS)

For some unknown reason, Sean Hannity decided he had to prove to the world just how traumatized he is by the rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that “North Korea best not make any more threats” or else “they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” So naturally (not), Hannity tweeted out that he was ceasing all “petty political disagreements for at least [the] next 12 hours” in light of the current conflict and challenged others to do the same.

In light of dangerous NKorea threat, I'm stopping all petty political disagreements for at least next 12 hours. Let's see what others do. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 8, 2017

That tweet went out at just after three o’clock this afternoon. How long do you think Hannity made it before breaking his solemn Twitter vow? (Hint, he already did.) Eight hours. Hannity barely made it eight hours before losing his sh*t and viciously attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

@SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire! https://t.co/X85QQV3WOG — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 9, 2017

What did you expect? Did you really think Hannity could hold it together for 12 whole hours? Nah, neither did I. Other Twitter users were quick to mock Hannity’s inability to stick to his own pledge.

Looks like someone doesn't know how long 12 hours is pic.twitter.com/8jKultKIEX — David C. (@davidalancrow) August 9, 2017

Well THAT was the shortest 12 hours in history. — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) August 9, 2017

Do we need to get you a Mickey Mouse watch Sean. You know, so you can time out 12 hrs on his hands? — Neville (@1FightingIrish) August 9, 2017

Those hours went by quick 😕 pic.twitter.com/YxKUIShc9D — Felichia Eaton (@FelichiaEaton) August 9, 2017

And…scene…wrapped early so everyone can call it a night. #FireHannity — Tate (@TateTaters1971) August 9, 2017

Finally, regarding Hannity’s actual message regarding McConnell, I have to agree with this guy. Hell just froze over because I actually agree with Sean f*cking Hannity, it is long past time for McConnell to go.

Wow! Hell Just Froze, I Agree With Hannity!?!

Turtle Needs To Go!

His Career Is A Big Fat Zero! pic.twitter.com/4HAbTgq9gY — TrumpIsMeltingDown (@dumptrumptrain) August 9, 2017

Featured image via Paul Zimmerman/Stringer/Getty Images