IT’S ON: Toddler Trump Hears Critical McConnell Statements, Promptly Starts To Lose It (TWEETS)

Mitch McConnell famously — or infamously, depending where you stand on the political spectrum — attacked Donald Trump on Monday, putting blame for Republican dysfunction and failure to pass Trumpcare squarely on the shoulders of Dear Leader.

Well, apparently Trump didn’t take too kindly to what he likely perceives as a backstabbing — and he’s letting McConnell know about it the only way he knows how: Twitter.

Here’s the tweet Trump fired back with:

Senator Mitch McConnell said I had "excessive expectations," but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,” but I don’t think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

Here’s the video of the McConnell statement he’s referring to:

Speaking to Rotary club in Kentucky, @SenateMajLdr says he finds it “extremely irritating” that Congress has a reputation for doing nothing. pic.twitter.com/zAx1TqkAWw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 8, 2017

While they dither about whose fault it is their party has every branch of government and yet still cannot accomplish much, reality has the answer: The Republican Party has no idea how to lead. They have formed their modern identity as the anti-Democrat, anti-Obama, anti-progress party, and that platform doesn’t allow for things like “ideas,” “cooperation,” or “leadership.” And with a an amateur clown and do-nothing testudine running the show, that doesn’t look likely to change anytime soon.

Read more:

Featured image via Alex Wong/Getty Images