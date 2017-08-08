Victims Of Terrorist Attack Question Lack Of Presidential Support

Minnesota’s governor did something the current occupant of the White House cannot do and quickly denounced “an act of terrorism” after a makeshift bomb tore through a mosque early Saturday morning. “What a terrible, dastardly, cowardly terrible act this was that was committed yesterday,” Gov Mark Dayton (D) said. “As someone said in the meeting, if the roles were reversed, it would be called a terrorist attack. And that’s what it is, an act of terrorism.”

Authorities in Bloomington said that no one was injured in the blast at the city’s Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center.

If the attack had happened in a white evangelical church during morning prayers by a Muslim, Donald Trump would have used the incident to promote his agenda to ban anyone from that religion from entering the U.S.

After lashing out at the media and a Democratic Senator over his military record, Trump has still not addressed the mosque attack which has unnerved the Muslim community.

Residents of the state are still waiting for Trump to condemn the attack, but instead, the amateur president is busy rage-tweeting about his critics.

“Silence on the part of public officials at the national level only serves to empower Islamophobes,” Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement calling for Trump to condemn the attack, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“We are wondering why President Trump has not tweeted about this,” Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, told BuzzFeed News. “He seems to want to tweet about security and terror issues.”

New York Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush tweeted a statement from the White House Monday but Trump has still not addressed the bombing on U.S. soil.

Email from WH on the Minn. Mosque bombing. "The President has been and is continuing to be updated and we are monitoring situation for now." — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) August 7, 2017

There are no words of compassion from the White House offered to the Muslim community at this terrible time.

The FBI tweeted a statement.

#FBIMinneapolis UPDATE: Statement from Special Agent In Charge re: Explosion at Dar al Farooq Community Center. pic.twitter.com/Mt5JVeg9Uc — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) August 7, 2017

“While it is fortunate that no lives were lost, and the physical damage is reparable, the FBI recognizes the pain and anger of our communities anytime a place of worship is attacked and we will work hard to hold those responsible accountable,” the statement read.

Local officials have condemned the attack but America’s ‘leader’ seems to have no knowledge of how to lead. But we’re going to go out on a limb here and suggest that their faith has something to do with Trump’s silence on the matter.

A GoFundMe donation page has raised $73,790 in just two days time to help with repairs to the mosque. A comment under the request for donations reads, “Please don’t feel that you’re not welcome in this country. You are welcome. I am so sorry this happened to you. The White House may not care, but there are plenty of us who do.”

The country is waiting for Trump to address this issue or at least just pretend to care. But we wouldn’t want to interrupt his undeserved 17-day vacation at his luxury golf course while American citizens are being attacked.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.