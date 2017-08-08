Trump Just Threatened Nuclear War And The Internet Exploded With Outrage

Former reality show star Donald Trump has always wanted to get his hands on the nuke button, so naturally, conservatives voted him into power. In December, Trump tweeted, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes” then today he threatened nuclear war with North Korea. Trump is itching to get us into another war but he’s threatening devastation “like the world has never seen.”

From his luxury golf course in Bedminster, N.J., Trump told reporters that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening … and I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Watch:

President Trump: If North Korea makes any more threats to the U.S., "they will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen" pic.twitter.com/8dQed79L1W — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2017

The Internet is freaking out, probably because people don’t want to die.

The world has seen fire and fury. pic.twitter.com/VVsoRkKuFG — Schooley (@Rschooley) August 8, 2017

Whelp, planet earth had a good run I guess… — David Alston (@Daversa2) August 8, 2017

@qjurecic OMG! Please Congress, it is past time to take real action to remove this nut from power! — Terri Ferguson (@TerriFe40448858) August 8, 2017

Trump is the larger worry. North Korea is a threat but Trump is quicker to act, especially to divert the Russia investigation. Sad times. — Patricia Kelly (@eiretrish) August 8, 2017

Just to remind everybody on the day nuclear war has been threatened by the US President, that we are only 8 months in — Howard Rogers (@Pr1nceOfDarknes) August 8, 2017

@POTUS You are clueless. Nuclear war is unacceptable & your threats to initiate hellfire jumpstart 25th Amendment — lsilbers (@lsilbers) August 8, 2017

.@POTUS has completely unchecked authority to start a nuclear war. One call would lead to tweet-length launch codes firing missiles in 2 min https://t.co/8wVY3YHisr — Stephen Young (@StephenUCS) August 8, 2017

#KoreanProblem @NicolleDWallace

Are we calmly discussing nuclear war? What the F**k is wrong with us? This bozo is over his head! — ❄️☣️Robert Spiess☣️ (@chefbob50) August 8, 2017

Can you get to DC and stop that madman from starting a nuclear war, someone needs to or he will be the end of us all! Concerned Citizen — Vicky Howard Harris (@Victoria101080) August 8, 2017

With two maniacal leaders barking at each other, if either of their threats came to fruition, either the U.S. or North Korea – or North Korea and South Korea – could just attack each other without warning at any given point. Just like that.

Trump has his finger on the big red nuke button and he’s been dying to try it out. In the past, he has hinted that he would launch a nuclear strike against ISIS but now he’s dealing with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un who is equally crazy.

If a North Korean missile manages to make it into the air without being struck down, we’d better hope that U.S. and South Korean defenses are ready. At any rate, people will die if a strike is successful.

Conservatives wanted to stick it to us because of Barack Obama, a man they detested without cause, so they gave us Donald Trump. Well, they sure showed us a thing or two! If Trump really thought this threat was necessary, he wouldn’t remain on his 17-day vacation.

Image: screen capture via a gif.