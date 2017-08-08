Current Issues, Information and Resources, News

Trump Just Threatened Nuclear War And The Internet Exploded With Outrage

By Conover Kennard ·

Former reality show star Donald Trump has always wanted to get his hands on the nuke button, so naturally, conservatives voted him into power. In December, Trump tweeted, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes” then today he threatened nuclear war with North Korea. Trump is itching to get us into another war but he’s threatening devastation “like the world has never seen.”

From his luxury golf course in Bedminster, N.J., Trump told reporters that “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening … and I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Watch:

The Internet is freaking out, probably because people don’t want to die.

With two maniacal leaders barking at each other, if either of their threats came to fruition, either the U.S. or North Korea – or North Korea and South Korea – could just attack each other without warning at any given point. Just like that.

Trump has his finger on the big red nuke button and he’s been dying to try it out. In the past, he has hinted that he would launch a nuclear strike against ISIS but now he’s dealing with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un who is equally crazy.

If a North Korean missile manages to make it into the air without being struck down, we’d better hope that U.S. and South Korean defenses are ready. At any rate, people will die if a strike is successful.

Conservatives wanted to stick it to us because of Barack Obama, a man they detested without cause, so they gave us Donald Trump. Well, they sure showed us a thing or two! If Trump really thought this threat was necessary, he wouldn’t remain on his 17-day vacation.

Image: screen capture via a gif.

Author: Conover Kennard