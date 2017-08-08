Trump Has Been Wanting To Nuke North Korea For At Least 18 Years (VIDEO)

Two man-children with access to nuclear weapons are having a pissing match and the world is hoping and praying that like much of what Donald Trump says, it’s all talk. A resurfaced video from 1999, though, shows that Trump has wanted to send nukes to North Korea since at least then, even though that’s not what he thinks he wanted.

This is what the world saw today from Donald Trump, after reports indicated that North Korea had miniaturized a nuclear warhead that could, in theory, reach the United States:

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Trump said, arms crossed, from his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Source: CNN

We don’t actually know for sure that North Korea has miniaturized the warhead, or that it’s been tested, but nonetheless, Trump seems ready to push that button.

We could try to console ourselves by saying that like with his supposed wall, Trump is just talking tough, but this kind of tough talk has been going on for at least 18 years from Trump.

A recently resurfaced video of a Meet the Press episode from 1999 shows a far more articulate Trump talking to Tim Russert about North Korea (why the hell was Tim Russert talking to Donald Trump about North Korea is still a mystery). Trump was full of tough talk even then.

He began the segment by saying he would “negotiate like crazy” with North Korea.

Then Trump just had to throw in a barely veiled racist jab at Washington, D.C.

“Look Tim, if a man walks up to you in a street in Washington…because this doesn’t happen of course in New York…and puts a gun to your head and says ‘give me your money,’ wouldn’t you rather know where he was coming from before he had the gun in his hand?”

Trump went on to predict that in three to four years, North Korea would have nuclear weapons pointed at the United States. They didn’t. They still don’t. He then said, “we can talk about the economy, we can talk about social security, but the biggest problem the world has is nuclear proliferation.” Of course, that was before DT took over the Oval Office.

Trump quickly pivoted from negotiation to a preemptive strike, to which Russert noted that a former Secretary of Defense, Les Aspin, said that the nuclear fallout from a preemptive strike would be “devastating to the Asian Peninsula.”

Trump then clutched his chest, saying, “I’m not talking about us using nuclear weapons. I’m saying that they have areas where they’re developing missiles.”

Russert interrupted Trump to say that by taking out their nuclear missiles, it would create the fallout, no matter who sent the weapons.

Trump then began to get belligerent, saying we need to do something or in five years, they would have nuclear weapons “all over the place.” Again, they didn’t and they don’t. But Trump now has access to the largest military in the world and one of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world. Every Asian country, including our largest trading partner, China, is now either publicly or privately terrified and now that we know that Trump has been sitting on this fantasy for at least 18 years, we should all be.

Here’s the video:

Tim Russert interviewing @realDonaldTrump in 1999 about launching a pre-emptive strike against North Korea.

Could be key to his thinking. pic.twitter.com/PRbDA9r6Jp — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) June 20, 2017

